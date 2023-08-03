It’s going to be a fresh start for more than 500 children in Lolo this fall, along with a much-improved workplace for scores of teachers, staff and administrators.

Construction is going according to plan on a brand new $26 million K-8 school building on Farm Lane in Lolo and it will be ready to welcome students on Sept. 5, according to Lolo School District superintendent Dale Olinger.

“Things are progressing nicely and we will begin school right after Labor Day as planned,” Olinger explained. “As with any large project, this is the point when dozens of components have to come together in a very short time frame. Our contractor, Jackson Contractor Group, and all the subcontractors have been bustling at the site to ensure we stay on track.”

The district broke ground in the spring of 2022. Voters in the district passed a $22.1 million bond in 2020 to help pay for the facility, and the school sold its old 30-acre site, just off Highway 93, to a developer for $4.1 million.

“We’re really excited to be under one roof,” Olinger said. “We’ll be able to have proper building security and our safety and supervision will far exceed what we’re used to right now. We’re really excited to just have things operational. Our current facility is just kind of falling apart around us. We’ve been putting Band-Aids on everything. Our mailbox just fell down two weeks ago. Our community’s investment in this new building was the right thing to do.”

The athletic facilities will be improved, and the kids will be welcomed to a new playground that, unlike the old facility, isn’t just a stone’s throw from a busy five-lane highway.

Up until last year, the school was housed in scattered buildings, the main one of which was built in 1900. Olinger said the new facility is about the same square footage as the old one, roughly 84,000 square feet, but the space will be used much more efficiently.

“Right now our second grade is in two different buildings, so in the new building our teachers will be able to work as a team,” Olinger said. “So the new space will be a lot better. Square-footage-wise, the building isn’t any bigger but everything is more useful.”

For example, the old facility has enormous corridors that are only used for connecting kids to different buildings.

“There’s just a lot of wasted space,” Olinger said.

They’ll begin moving some items over to a staging area in the new school in the first part of August, with final move-in and setup the third and fourth week of the month.

A grand opening and open house will be held at some point in the last week of August, and Olinger said he’ll alert the community when a date is finalized.

Olinger said the district is aiming to have about 525 enrolled students this fall.

He noted that many of the architects and subcontractors on the building either attended school in Lolo or have kids in the district, so everyone’s treating it like a special project.

The district also got a Missoula County parks and trails grant to improve the new playground along with funding from the Lolo Parent Teacher Student Association.

In 2019, researchers Julien Lafortune and David Sconholzer of UCLA and UC Berkeley published a working paper looking at whether new buildings translate to improved student test scores, attendance rates and classroom grades. They looked at the statistics from more than 5 million students in Los Angeles between 2002 and 2012 from before kids moved from older, crowded buildings into new facilities.

“School facility investments lead to modest, gradual improvements in student test scores, large immediate improvements in student attendance and significant improvements in student effort,” Lafortune and Sconholzer wrote in a summary of their paper.

They found that students who spent four years in a new school increased their test scores in math by 10% and English-language tests by 5%.

As for what will happen with the old site of the Lolo School, a California company called MCG-Vines LLC has expressed interest in building a large residential community with as many as 240 homes on the site, although it’s still in the planning stages.