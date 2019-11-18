Julia LaTray and Maren Lorenz decided earlier this year that they needed a space for local women like themselves — artists, crafters, designers and makers of all types — to showcase their wares in a physical location rather than just online.
“I get so jacked about people’s stuff,” LaTray said. “I want to get on my soapbox and preach the gospel about makerwomen.”
Over the summer, they opened up the Showroom Makers Market at 219 S. Third St. West across the street from Bernice’s Bakery. It's in the same building as Noteworthy Paper and Press but accessed off a side door.
Inside, they’ve got clothing, leather goods, clogs, jewelry, art, homemade brushes and all kinds of other crafts made by dozens of local women. Tanya Cohen runs her @piece restored furniture shop from inside the space as well.
“(The Showroom) showcases art, jewelry, beautiful restored furniture, clothing, shoes, and a ‘healing arts’ room,” said customer Sheila Catterall. “(It's) very novel and delightful to explore the three areas.”
LaTray owns DonkeyGirl, a homemade clothing line, and Lorenz founded Bean-An-Ti, a line of handmade clogs.
“Maren and I originally rented this space just to have it as a place to meet our customers, so they could look at samples,” LaTray explained. “But then we had so many friends with really great stuff. Let’s just get ‘em all in here and make it a retail space.”
They’ve got handmade jumpsuits and jackets from a local company called Tiny Paper Boats, right next to feminist embroidery from Robyn Windham of DGAF Embroidery.
“We have a bunch of ceramicists,” LaTray continued. “We have jewelers, a woodworker, leather workers and multiple apothecary brands.”
Isabel Hamilton sells her hand-stitched leather goods there, for example, and Hillary Sargent sells her herbal medicines and flower essences under her brand Two Poppies Apothecary. Meredith Baird makes her own unique stained glass under her brand Golden Hour Glass Co.
“She does custom work too, so maybe you need a giant screamin’ eagle for your picture window, she’ll hook you up,” LaTray said.
Tanya Cohen said she often goes west of Spokane to find used furniture that she then refurbishes and puts her own touch on. For example, she’ll take unique Danish-style tables and dressers and add her own finish to it.
“Because of Boeing and that industry in Seattle and western Washington, there’s a lot of Danish stuff, which is what I’ve kind of been gravitating to, from a style standpoint,” she explained. “A lot of the woods I use or find are teak or walnut.”
LaTray said the shop is in the midst of expanding and adding “a ton more stuff” for the holidays.
“I would say we’re a permanent pop-up,” she explained. “So all really cool makers. But instead of having to wait until such-and-such holiday pop-up, or MADE Fair, we’re here all the time.”
The store is open from 1-6 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and can be found by searching Showroommissoula on Instagram.