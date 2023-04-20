The sun poked out of the clouds Thursday afternoon as Mayor Jordan Hess flipped the switch on the city’s massive new solar array.

Hess — who briefly shocked the crowd at the event when he pretended to be electrocuted — was joined by city councilors, private-sector partners and Missoula City staff for the ceremony.

“This is what we do at the city of Missoula,” Hess said. “We innovate.”

The new solar array includes 950 solar panels, making it the largest sun-powered generator in western Montana. It’s used to power the city’s nearby wastewater treatment plant, which diverts harmful substances from flowing into the Clark Fork River. Solar power now accounts for about 20% of the plant’s energy demands.

“We’re super-excited about it,” said Engineering Manager Ross Mollenhauer.

Mollenhauer was also excited about the cost savings associated with installing the large array. The city utilized a power purchase agreement with Ameresco, allowing the government to avoid paying for the new clean energy source. The solar array project represented the second power purchase agreement in the state.

“We’re actually saving money from Day One,” said Mollenhauer.

Ameresco Representative Matt Thompson said his company was inspired to work with the city on the project because they aim to “leave the world better than we found it.”

Ameresco partnered with Onsite Energy on the construction of the array, and Thompson said he hopes Missoula’s example can be a template for other cities.

Mollenhauer also said the city isn’t done innovating. Public Works is looking into other, smaller-scale sites where they can continue to install solar panels.

But with 38 wells citywide in the water system, that initiative is likely to face some challenges, Mollenhauer cautioned.

One of the challenges the city faced in doing its first power purchase was the logistical partnership component of the project, which went smoothly with NorthWestern Energy allowing the purchase. Mollenhauer said that roadblock isn’t expected to impede future progress.

But the need for land to install solar arrays is a concern for Mollenhauer. Solar arrays work in places with high energy loads and substantial land. Without the ability to cross property lines, finding sites to install more of this technology could be a challenge.

It’s an obstacle the city will strive to overcome, since using entirely clean energy by 2030 remains a city objective.

“That’s a tall order,” Hess reminded the crowd Thursday. But he also said, “It’s part of our value set as a community to lower our impact on our local community and on our local environment, on our water quality, but also through measures like this, to reduce our carbon impact, which of course has a global impact. We’re doing our part.”