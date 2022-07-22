New Spanish-style cocktail bar, eatery in downtown Missoula offers flavors from overseas

A motorcycle trip through Spain with his wife turned out to be inspirational enough for Ben Burda to build a Barcelona-style bar and restaurant 5,000 miles away and years later in downtown Missoula.

Bar Plata opened quietly the week of July 11 at 107 S. Higgins Ave. No. 6, in the historic Hammond Arcade Building just north of the Wilma Theater.

At only 500 square feet, it's probably one of the smallest bars in Montana. But Burda has packed a lot into the small space, including a kitchen where he and his staff prepare bocadillos (small pressed hot sandwiches), croquettes (spiced potato balls), pickled vegetables, conservas (canned fish and seafood from Spain) and other treats.

The bite-sized appetizers are called pintxos (pronounced pinchos), a Basque word for a small snack stabbed by a tiny skewer.

They've got a full liquor license and whip up cocktails like the Little Birdy, made with strawberry and pineapple pisco, elderflower and grapefruit.

Michelle Adams is in Missoula for a few days from out-of-state visiting her father. On Friday, she came in to Bar Plata for lunch with her young daughter.

"She loved the bread and the almonds yesterday," Adams explained. "I was just super impressed with the menu. It's top-notch. And I just found out about it literally by walking by."

Burda said Barcelona has a rich social scene, where people bounce from bar to bar eating small portions of healthy food.

"And everything there is for everyone," he said. "So it's not exclusive. It doesn't cost extra to get the best experience. And you're just always kind of eating and drinking and you never really stop for dinner. It's exciting, it's fun, it's energetic."

Burda has worked in restaurants his entire life, and decided Missoula needed something like that. He took photos, he studied menus and he secured a downtown location on one of the busiest corners in Missoula. Then, he designed the interior of the bar himself. The finished product, he says, has even recent travelers to Spain complimenting him on Bar Plata's similarity to the real thing.

He's even got the famous jamón Iberico (Iberian ham), aged and cured using centuries-old techniques, on a spit at the bar where he and his staff cut off paper thin slices.

"You don't chew it, you sort of just let it melt in your mouth," he explained.

Burda said the Italian tradition of canning seafood as soon as it's caught or harvested is actually the best way to preserve its freshness. He imports products like tinned scallops and sardines in a spicy oil. He calls them a "time capsule" from across the ocean.

"Conservas are basically the freshest way that you can possibly get fish and seafood," he said. "And so I love that we can have some of the world's best seafood in this tiny little hole here, as fresh as you can get it from Spain."

He has seating in the bar for now and tables outside, but his goal is to eventually remove all the seats so people mingle and mix more.

Burda and his business partner Drake Doepke are in the process of remodeling the former Caffe Dolce building on Brooks Street into a new Italian-inspired eatery, so he's a busy man. He's also got other projects in the works. One of his foremost goals, though, is to ensure his staff is well-taken care of so they can afford the high cost of living in Missoula and don't have to switch careers or move away.

"We've attracted some really cool service industry professionals," he said. "We have outstanding hospitality, and we're going to be a part of creating sustainable jobs in Missoula. This is one of those."

Missoula is an unlikely place for a Barcelona-style bar, but Burda said the era of easy global travel is making the world more connected.

"So it kind of goes back to a motorcycle trip and falling in love with Barcelona and years later, making it happen here in Missoula," Burda said. "That's pretty cool."

Bar Plata is open seven days a week from noon to midnight.