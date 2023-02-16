Missoula County is expected to add 16,500 residents by the year 2035, for a total population of about 138,000.

Gallatin County is predicted to add 42,000 in that same time, according to a new county population forecasting tool developed by Montana officials and college math students.

The state Department of Commerce and Carroll College this week announced the completion of their new data model to plan for future community development and land use.

The state website for the new population growth prediction tool also has lots of other features, like a visualization of how many vacant homes were in each county in the state as of 2020.

Flathead County ranks No. 1 in the state for vacant housing units, with 7,394, followed by Gallatin County at 5,718 and Yellowstone County, home to Billings, with 4,226.

Missoula County comes in at No. 6 with 3,897 vacant units.

Vacant homes can include a high proportion of second-homes of high-income individuals, many of whom may not even live in the state. Many cities and states around the country have considered or implemented "vacant property taxes" on these types of homes.

As state lawmakers confront a housing crisis of epic proportions during the legislative session this winter, the tool gives them data to see into the future of population growth.

“Counties in Montana are very diverse, so we had to try to come up with general mathematical strategies which would be broadly applicable for all counties,” explained Carroll College math and data science professor Kelly Cline. “We had different inputs, different back data, for each county but it all goes into one model.”

The resource is the result of a semester-long collaboration between Carroll’s “Math in the Mountains” students and Commerce’s Research and Information Services Bureau.

The new data model predicts population at the county level for the next 20 years not only the standard variables of births, deaths and migration but also available housing and personal income into the mix. When tested against prior years, the model had an average error of only 504 residents from the actual population in the five largest counties.

“What’s best about this model is not just what it provides today for Montana’s economic developers and planners, but how it can be customized going forward to meet a community’s unique characteristics,” said Mary Craigle, the bureau chief of the state's Research and Information Services. “County-specific data sets and layers can be added to better model local conditions. Additional variables, including age, transportation accessibility and available land can all be added and tested to see if they improve the accuracy of the prediction.”

Montana’s population is expected to increase from 1,112,000 to 1,200,000 by 2035, based on the model. Gallatin County has already basically tied Missoula County for 2nd in the state behind Yellowstone for most populous, but the growth in Gallatin is expected to surge at a higher rate than Missoula for the next two decades.

Missoula is grappling with a dire need for more housing, and local leaders are butting heads with state lawmakers over the best way to plan for growth. A bill making its way through the Legislature, Senate Bill 245, would allow multifamily housing in all commercially-zoned areas in cities with a population over 7,000 as long as they were connected to municipal sewer and water. The bill passed out of committee this week on an 8-1 vote and will be heard by the full Montana Senate soon. It's opposed by Missoula's mayor and top planning officials in the state because it would reduce local government's authority on planning issues. Either way, it illustrates the need for such a data model that allows for a glimpse into population trends.

"Nothing is certain," Cline explained, noting the model obviously can't take into account "black swan" events like a pandemic or a climate disaster. "But it's good to have an educated guess."

State officials agree. The Montana Department of Commerce estimates it saved $100,000 in consulting and development fees by having this tool, because the data is both necessary and valuable.

“Creating this data model helps Montana communities, big and small, source the information they need to properly prepare, plan and develop for the future, with the added benefit to add updated data for years to come, which results in huge savings, for the agency and communities,” said Scott Osterman, the director of the Montana Department of Commerce.

The new tool can be found online at bit.ly/3YYxilc.