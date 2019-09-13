A new wing at Sentinel High School is nearly finished and already playing host to the next generation of engineers and computer scientists.
Built onto the south side of the school, next to the metal shop in what used to be a loading dock, the addition boasts new labs, classrooms and a large workspace made of glass, metal and light wood that welcomes in sunlight from the ceiling.
“The space is what enhances the learning environment,” Principal Ryan Rettig said Thursday. “On a regular day, you got kids in here working, kids out here, and kids in the lab,” he said, pointing to a new computer lab and the collaborative workspace.
The STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) wing will host classes in engineering, architecture, computer science and business and will be the home of after-school programs like the robotics club.
The project is part of the $158 million Smart Schools 2020 bonds that voters passed in 2015, which gave money to all district schools for construction and technology updates. Sentinel High School was earmarked for just under $13.1 million, according to a report from March 2019.
Computer science teacher Dan Lande, who’s been at Sentinel for five years, said it’s a huge improvement from his previous classroom.
“I’ve just been in a math room converted to a computer room,” Lande said. “We didn’t have enough space.”
The computer science and engineering programs have a lot of equipment, from computers, obviously, to 3-D printers and electronics. They also need lots of workspace to build test models, like a 3-foot by 3-foot traffic roundabout with working signals built by last year’s capstone students.
“Being able to work on projects like this (is important),” Lande said. “It’s never good to leave a mess, but when you have room, you can.”
Lande said the new wing is home to around a dozen classes right now as workers put the finishing touches on the space, to be finished in December 2019.
The large, open space in between classrooms is important for collaborations and testing, Lande said, with its large work tables that can be wheeled together or pushed against the wall as needed.
Take, for example, the robotics club, which does a lot of work with the metal shop. Lande's old classroom hosted the club, which would build computer models and programs before testing them with physical robots. That would result in afternoons spent running back and forth between the metal shop and his classroom on the opposite side of the building. Now, they share an open door with each other, with that large open space in between to test their robots.
Dylan McGeary, an 11th-grader who is in Lande’s third-level computer science class and robotics club, was glad that “running back and forth,” was in the past.
“This space out here is really good for the engineering class because we have a lot more space to work on things,” McGeary said, adding, “I really like having all of the light.”
Plus, the room opens to the south side parking lot, giving them even more space in nice weather.
Senior Mehana Benson worked on a model at one of the tables Thursday afternoon for her civil engineering course.
"I think the space is awesome,” she said. “After this was remodeled, it kind of attracted me to the course more.”
Lande looked forward to bringing different classes together for group projects in the new collaborative area.
“A very large portion of the student body will come through this for classes,” he said. “Having a dynamic space like this allows us to teach them how they should be taught.”
Photographer Tommy Martino contributed to this story.