It turns out there was some truth to the viral "nature is healing" memes that circulated during the spring 2020 pandemic lockdowns.

Anecdotes of animals retaking human environments sprang up nearly as soon as billions of humans around the world began staying home to slow the spread of the nascent coronavirus pandemic. Wild boar ventured farther and more confidently into Haifa, Israel, during the lockdown than before. Dolphins in the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul played in waters usually crowded with commercial vessels. Cougars explored Santiago, Chile. Monkeys inundated India's presidential palace. And, perhaps the incident shared most online, Great Orme mountain goats roamed through the vacant streets of Llandudno, Wales, in the United Kingdom.

The episodes quickly gave rise to an internet meme that lampooned those who earnestly claimed that a deadly global pandemic was nature's healing way of cleansing the "real" virus: humans. Predictably, the memes veered absurd — in one variation, rubber Crocs sandals floating in water were accompanied by text joking that "crocs" had returned to the rivers.

But a new study illuminates the degree to which pandemic lockdowns actually did, in fact, allow animals to rapidly expand their movements into human development and closer to roads. The research includes Montana wolves and bison whose tracking collars testified to their exploratory freedom.

"We show that human mobility is a key driver of some terrestrial mammal behaviors, with a magnitude potentially similar to that of landscape modifications," the authors wrote. "Therefore, when evaluating human impacts on animal behavior or designing mitigation measures, both physical landscape alteration and human mobility should be taken into consideration. Disentangling the effects of human mobility and landscape modification will allow the implementation of conservation measures specifically targeted at mitigating the impacts of human mobility, such as enticements to adjust timing, frequency, and volume of traffic in areas important for animal movement."

The global study published June 8 in the journal Science found that many mammals ranged significantly farther over 10-day periods — sometimes deeper into human environs — when lockdowns kept humans largely homebound and left streets and other public spaces devoid of human activity. Some got much closer to roads that were newly free of traffic.

Over shorter time periods, however, animals' movement decreased, the study found. Researchers attributed the short-term movement decreases to animals having to evade humans less often.

The study, "Behavioral responses of terrestrial mammals to COVID-19 lockdowns," examined GPS tracking data from 2,300 mammals across 43 species, from creatures as small as opossums to as big as elephants. Data on animal movement was collected from every continent except Australia and Antarctica. The study compared animals' movements during the period when a given country enacted its strictest COVID lockdown to the animals' movements during the same date range in 2019. The study also correlated changes in animals' movements to the relative strictness of the lockdown in the country where the animal was located, and to the degree of human development around an animal.

Mark Hebblewhite, a professor of habitat ecology at the University of Montana, has been collaring large mammals to study their movements for more than 20 years. He was one of the first in the world to track wolves and elk with GPS collars.

Hebblewhite was one of nearly 200 total authors on the study. He contributed troves of data he's collected on collared elk and wolves in and around Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Hebblewhite and his team study the animals' movements in the bustling Bow Valley, home to the town of Banff itself, as well as in remote, backcountry areas with little human presence.

In an interview Thursday, Hebblewhite said that the latest study came after a similar one four years ago also by lead author Marlee A. Tucker.

"Having a global network of people studying large mammals was really helpful," he said, explaining that the group was ready to jump on the "anthropause" when lockdowns were enacted.

Dan Stahler and Chris Geremia of the National Park Service were also authors on the study, with data on Yellowstone's wolves and bison, respectively.

With human activity restricted for a few weeks or months, the researchers were able to study how animals reacted when humans largely disappeared but human development remained on the landscape. Previously, it was difficult to separate the effect of human infrastructure and human activity on animals, because humans were generally using the infrastructure. The researchers described humans' hiatus from leaving the home as the "anthropause," derived from the Greek prefix "anthropo-," meaning human.

"As large-scale, high-resolution human mobility data are rare, our ability to decouple the effects of landscape modification and human mobility has been limited," the authors wrote. "In particular, little is known about the overall impact of human mobility on terrestrial mammalian behavior across species and continents. Here, we make use of the quasiexperimental alteration of human mobility during COVID-19 lockdowns in early 2020 to study the effect of human mobility on animal behavior, specifically on movement and road avoidance in terrestrial mammals."

Displacement differences

The study examined animals' travels, or "displacements," over one-hour periods and 10-day periods. Researchers honed in on median displacement distances for animals — the normal distances they moved in a time period — and 95th percentile displacements, or an animal's farthest movements in a time period.

Hebblewhite explained the difference between median and 95th percentile 10-day displacements in human terms: "Most of the time we drive around Missoula dropping off kids, but once a week I drive to my cabin."

Across all the animals in the study, scattered around the globe and across countries with varying degrees of lockdown, the study did not find a collective difference in their longest 10-day movements. But when looking just at animals in countries that had the most restrictive lockdowns, their longest movements over 10 days increased in distance by an average 73%.

"This may indicate that tighter restrictions on human movements, including confinement to living spaces and reduced human mobility in green spaces, led to increased landscape permeability for mammals," the authors wrote.

Hebblewhite said, "Those are the movements that take animals to really important habitat patches," like migratory corridors, new home ranges or places to mate.

In contrast, nations that implemented relatively mild lockdown measures saw animals' longest trips over 10 days decrease anywhere from 22% to 72% — something the researchers attributed to humans' increased use of open, outdoor spaces during lockdowns in countries with less-restrictive measures.

"The reduction in movement may reflect increased human mobility in semi-natural areas such as parks and other green spaces," the authors wrote. "In fact, green space use by people in some areas of intermediate lockdown increased up to 350%."

The lockdowns did not seem to affect animals' median movement distances over 10-day periods, regardless of lockdown stringency. That suggested that stringent lockdowns facilitated an increase only in wide-ranging behavior like "migratory movements, long-distance dispersal, exploratory excursions, or long displacements within individuals’ home ranges."

Reduced avoidance

The study documented a 12% reduction in the length of the most distant displacements animals made during one-hour periods, compared with 2019. The authors wrote, "This may indicate reduced avoidance and escape behavior of humans (e.g., less need to hide from people) as a result of altered human mobility levels during lockdowns." The study did not find a difference in median one-hour displacement distances.

"In some ways," Hebblewhite said, "on your average daily, hourly movement rate — one-hour displacement — animals actually moved less. They seemed to be less stressed out about humans and they just hung out more."

Animals in areas of high human development were, on average, 36% closer to roads during lockdowns. That means that animals in high-development areas ventured closer to roads when traffic drastically decreased during lockdowns, but their counterparts in less-developed areas didn't exhibit the same behavior.

The study's findings aligned with species-specific studies with similar results on pandemic behavior.

"For example, evidence suggests that during the lockdowns, mountain lions’ usual aversion to urban edges ceased," the authors wrote.

"(Also) crested porcupine abundance increased in urban areas, diurnal activity of invasive Eastern cottontails increased, and brown bears exploited novel connectivity corridors."

Hebblewhite previously studied European brown bears — a subspecies related to North America's grizzly bear — and mapped out corridors that bears would likely travel through if given the opportunity. During the lockdowns, he said, the bears were observed actually traveling those corridors.

"They really did cross highways way more during COVID than they did before COVID," he said.

Local observations

That dynamic played out locally around Montana and around the Northern Rockies, Hebblewhite said. When national parks like Yellowstone and Banff were suddenly vacated by humans, data shows that animals in places that normally have lots of human activity began making longer travels, avoiding humans less on the shorter term, and venturing closer to roads. In remote areas that wouldn't have many humans anyway, he said, behavior was largely unchanged. Around Banff, elk and wolves in the normally busy Bow Valley ventured closer to roads during the lockdown. But "in the backcountry remote areas, we didn't see any difference."

In places like Missoula, he said, people flocked to the outdoors during lockdowns that were less restrictive than those in Italy or France, where people were strictly confined to their homes.

"That, based on our paper, would’ve been predicted to have negative effects on animal movements," he said of people flocking to outdoor recreation.

"It depends both on the level of lockdown and on the level of human activity," he said of how or whether animal behavior would change. Regions with no humans in an area anyway produced no change in animal behavior.

The authors wrote that further data collection and analysis could determine if animals retain any of their lockdown behavior changes. And, Hebblewhite said, forthcoming research using remote cameras to better track human activity could provide more granular insight into exactly how various levels of human activity affect mammals. A weakness of the study released last week, he said, was that "we have much better data on what animals were doing in the lockdown than what people were doing. We had a gross approximation of what people were doing by the country or state level of stringency indices," but no GPS data for humans like they had for animals.

Nonetheless, the authors were able to conclude, "Mammals have been living with human disturbance for a long time, but we demonstrate that many wildlife populations retain the capacity to respond to changes in human behavior, providing a positive outlook for future mitigation strategies designed to maintain animal movement and the ecosystem functions they provide."