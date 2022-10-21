 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New suit against Missoula County alleges missing sheriff pay

Missoula County failed to adequately pay the Missoula County sheriff and Missoula jail detention officers under Montana law, a lawsuit filed last week alleges.

The claim, filed in Missoula County District Court on Oct. 14, calls on the county to award the plaintiffs back wages stemming from claims that the county didn’t update the sheriff’s and detention officer pay as required under state law. Attorneys for the plaintiffs estimate the alleged mishandling of salaries affects between 80 to 90 detention officers.

The plaintiffs are represented by Rob Bell and Lance Jasper of Reep, Bell and Jasper P.C., a Missoula law firm.

“The long and short of it is there’s a direct connection between the salaries of the elected officials and the detention officers and sheriff’s deputies,” Bell said in an interview.

The county sheriff’s salary has to be uniform with other county elected officials, he explained. The detention officers’ salaries are based (depending on rank) as a percentage of the sheriff’s. Any pay included in the sheriff’s salary has to be reflected in detention officers’ paychecks.

“For each year at issue in this case and type of officer (i.e. adult or juvenile) a different pay matrix applies,” the filing reads. “But all possess the same central characteristic: Detention officers’ pay rates are calculated as a percentage of the county sheriff’s pay rate.”

In an email on Friday, Missoula County spokesperson Allison Franz said the county hadn’t been served yet with the suit and hadn’t reviewed it.

“Once we have reviewed it, we may have further comments,” she said.

The alleged pay discrepancies began in 2018 when the county started paying elected officials additional salaries under the umbrella of “parity adjustment.” By 2019, the adjustment totaled $6 per hour. County officials, through their compensation committee, voted to raise all elected officials' parity adjustments by $8.04 per hour. But the sheriff’s salary, and therefore detention officers’ pay, wasn’t included in this.

“A sum which statutorily should have been included in the sheriff’s salary ... was withheld from Sheriff (T.J.) McDermott in violation of the statutory uniformity requirement,” the filing reads.

Instead, the county continued to pay the sheriff the extra $6 per hour rate through the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

Bell emphasized McDermott doesn’t have anything to do with setting salaries.

The filing also references a “longevity payment” plan developed in July of this year.

“The longevity payment scheme was simply intended as a substitute for the parity adjustment the county previously used to attempt to circumvent its obligations,” the filing states.

“Both the parity adjustment and the county longevity payments were part of an ongoing and interconnected continuing scheme to give elected officials salary increases while depriving detention officers of the corresponding salary increases,” it continues.

Because of the county’s alleged failures to accurately calculate wages, the attorneys are asking it to remedy the situation and award plaintiffs back wages from adjustments created by the longevity pay, parity adjustment and overtime.

Bell didn’t provide an exact number of what the estimated total missing pay is, but said it’s a substantial sum.

Other Missoula jail staff, such as kitchen staff, are paid out of a separate system.

The county settled a separate $3.45 million wage claim suit in June for back pay owed to Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies.

That case, Baker et al v. Missoula County, involved three years of unpaid wages based on the county’s failure to calculate the sheriff's parity pay and certification pay in the deputies’ wages.

