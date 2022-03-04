New Tandem Bakery and Cafe opens in Missoula's University neighborhood

Beth Gherlein has a huge binder, several inches thick, with all the recipes for vegan, gluten-free pies, cakes and other delectable pastries that she and her partner David Tyson have perfected over the years.

That binder now sits on the baking counter at 1221 Helen Ave. in Missoula, where she and Tyson recently opened Tandem Bakery and Cafe.

"Because everything we do is both vegan and gluten-free, it's not something that you can just Google a recipe and know you're gonna find something that works for us," Gherlein said. "So we have this massive recipe book that we wrote over the course of 10 years."

Each recipe is complex, because they use their own grain blends for everything from doughnuts to bread to cookies.

"So it's been a lot of work," she said. "I think we wouldn't have been ready to open a cafe five years ago because we really needed time to test all the recipes and develop them."

Now, they've got their menu perfected and a brand new space for customers to sit down and enjoy all that work.

The duo began selling doughnuts at the Clark Fork Farmers Market in 2012 and have been dreaming about eventually having a brick-and-mortar location. This past year, they've been busy remodeling the former Buttercup Cafe and Nonna's Neighborhood Eatery space in the University neighborhood.

"What I've been pretty surprised and heartened by is the neighborhood response," Tyson said. "People are like, 'we've been waiting for you guys to open' and we've gotten a lot of college students coming by."

They've got a full espresso bar and a few lunch-type treats.

"We have a few savory items," Gherlein said. "We have these savory hand pies right now. They're like a Lebanese style, with spinach and za'atar seasoning inside a pie pastry."

Another has a sausage-style tempeh, apples and herbs inside. They've also been doing a mini-tart with roasted tomatoes and pesto. Their menu is always evolving, and Gherlein said they'll be offering more hot foods later this year as they add staff.

Sourcing the ingredients for things like vegan, gluten-free white chocolate isn't always easy, so Tyson said a lot of behind-the-scenes work goes into every pastry.

"We make everything as local as we can," he said. "It's more complicated than you think."

Another popular item so far has been their whoopie pies, which are similar to moon pies but more popular in the Northeast.

The cafe is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with Mondays closed.

Their grand opening is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 with live music by two local groups, Wailin' Aaron Jennings and the Phoenix Marshall Band starting in the morning.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.