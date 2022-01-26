New Thai restaurant set to open in Missoula

A new restaurant featuring the flavors of Thailand is set to open up in the recently developed Kent Plaza in central Missoula.

Rice will have its grand opening on Monday, Jan. 31, according to owners Sorawit “Tum” Meejinda and Puyada “Pam” Mongkolpla, who are business partners on the project.

“We’re excited,” Meejinda said. “It took longer than we thought and costs were doubled, with construction and equipment and time and everything. But now we’re ready.”

Like many restaurateurs who have opened during the pandemic, they’ve been beset by supply chain and staffing challenges. For example, it took months longer than expected to get the rooftop air-conditioning units installed. But the new spot, at 1200 W. Kent Ave. Unit 102, is finally ready to go.

Meejinda, who goes by his nickname “Tum” to everyone, is an owner of the Rice restaurant in Belgrade. He recently got married and moved to Missoula, and he decided the food scene here could use an addition.

“It seems like we don’t have much options for Asian food here,” he said. “So I just decided to bring the business here, too. And we just started looking and then we found this perfect spot.”

It’s a fairly small space, but it’s got big windows and plenty of parking with the Tremper’s Plaza shopping center next door.

“There’s a lot of offices here and we also face a lot of traffic,” Meejinda said.

Meejinda went to a prestigious four-year culinary school in Thailand, he said, and then got an internship at a resort in Big Sky.

“I fell in love with Montana,” he recalled.

However, he got a job offer to be the personal chef of a Thai investor in Australia. He moved there and worked for a short time, but then his boss moved to Taiwan. He didn’t want to go to Taiwan, so instead moved back to Thailand to finish school.

Then, he ended up back in the U.S. to work as a chef at the first Rice restaurant in the Bozeman area. There are now four of those, and the Missoula location will be the fifth, although they aren’t a franchise or a chain.

“They’re all family owned,” he said.

He was offered the opportunity to be a partner in the Belgrade location, and now he’s turning his focus to Missoula. He’ll be the chef here along with another chef from Thailand who he knows from culinary school.

The menu features over 50 items, from appetizers to lunch specials to dinner entrees.

Meejinda said he especially recommends the pad kra prao, which is a dish that comes with a choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu or shrimp along with spicy pan-fried bell peppers, carrots, onions and basil. He also recommends the gaeng panaeng curry, which is made with lime leaves. They’ll offer classics like pad Thai and chicken satay along with interesting dishes like spaghetti khee mao talay, a noodle dish, and po tak, a spicy and sour mushroom and seafood soup.

They also have desserts like fried bananas, mango sticky rice, black rice pudding and coconut ice cream. Meejinda said they can make almost every dish as either vegan or gluten-free, although it might change the flavor. He cautioned that many people might not understand that their spiciness scale of 1-5 might be a lot hotter than people would find at a typical Chinese restaurant.

“We use very spicy chiles,” he said. “So even if someone orders a 1, they might find it pretty spicy. If someone orders more than a 1 or a 2, I usually ask them if they’ve had our dishes before. They can try a 1 or 2 first and see if that’s enough.”

They plan to offer a bar menu for the Odd Pitch brewery next door, and they’ll be available for delivery through DoorDash. They’ll be open for lunch and dinner, and Meejinda said if they can hire enough people they’ll eventually be open seven days a week.

Co-owner Puyada “Pam” Mongkolpla said she’s learned that it’s impossible to please everyone in the restaurant business, but she thinks Missoulians will find something they like at Rice.

“We want to make everybody happy and want everybody to like our service,” she said. “Sometimes it’s not possible for 100% of customers, but we always try our best.”

Either way, she’s glad to be in the homestretch.

“It’s been a long journey for this project,” she said.

