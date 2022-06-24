New trails plan estimates cost 40 times higher than current budget

Missoula County is in the process of creating a new pathways and trails plan that would see trail maintenance costs get 40 times higher than the current annual maintenance budget.

Travis Ross with Missoula County Community and Planning Services said the increase is “eye-opening.”

Ross explained the county currently spends $10,000 per year on trail maintenance, but the plan projects needing $400,000 for that work.

Annual trail maintenance costs approximately $8,500 to $11,150 per mile.

“We need to acknowledge this is an ongoing expense of any trail project we undertake,” Ross said. “We’ve known that, that these projects are expensive to maintain.”

Trail maintenance includes annual inspections, annual weed spraying, annual sweeping, bi-annual mowing and as-needed snow removal. Crews also have to repaint markings every five years, perform crack and fog sealing every five to seven years and do patch and root damage repair every 10 years.

Ross explained the $400,000 figure does not represent a budget request, because the county hopes to use partnerships and grants to cover most of the maintenance costs.

Missoula County Public Works, for example, has been performing snow removal and trail sweeping for close to a year. Ross expects Public Works to continue providing that service, which saves the county money on routine maintenance costs.

“That model’s been working really well,” said Ross. “…We hope to continue it.”

Still, Ross said, the county needs to know the total cost of maintenance in the event that partnerships fall through, and for the sake of accounting for larger-scale preventive maintenance activities.

“We do depend on those partnerships, but we also need to be preparing for those higher maintenance needs,” said Ross.

Bigger ticket items include repainting, sealing and patching.

Ross said the county will also seek grant funding in addition to leveraging partnerships to cover maintenance. The grant process is competitive, however, and maintenance costs are harder to fund than capital expenditures.

“Going for grants is great, and that’s what we have to do to do that work,” Ross said.

But, he admitted, “it’s not an ideal way to take care of ongoing maintenance.”

The substantial increase of the trails maintenance costs sounded some alarm bells for members of the joint city-county Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee earlier this week.

But City Council Ward 2 Council Member Mirtha Becerra said, “this is really exciting and a good way to connect and extend our systems. I appreciate it and look forward to the final product.”

That final product, a version of the plan with public comments incorporated, is expected around the end of July.

From there, Ross said, the plan will undergo a review and approval process with the Planning Board and the Board of County Commissioners.

The full plan can be found online at missoulacountyvoice.com/pathways-and-trails-masterplan.

