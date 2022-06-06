New triple chair at Snowbowl called 'one of the steepest in the country'

It may be the off-season, but a big capacity expansion project is underway at Missoula's local ski hill.

A helicopter and its crew spent Sunday installing a new triple-seat chairlift at Montana Snowbowl, and it might be a little bit more exhilarating than your average lift when it's ready for riders this upcoming winter.

"According to the engineers, it'll be one of the steepest lifts in the country," explained Brad Morris, who owns and operates Snowbowl with his family. "The lift is 1,700 feet vertical and 3,800 hundred feet long. It's kind of an interesting lift."

By comparison, the Snow Park lift that was installed on the mountain a couple years ago is the same length but only rises 1,300 feet.

"I was down at Big Sky (ski resort) this spring and rode their Swift Current lift they say is the fastest lift in North America," Morris recalled. "It goes up about 1,600 vertical feet and the ride time is, I think, seven-and-a-half or eight minutes. This lift (at Snowbowl) is going up 1,700 feet and the ride time is nine minutes. Ours is a much shorter lift but the vertical feet per minute is going to be fast."

The new lift will run from the base area to near the top of TV Mountain, Morris explained.

Riders will load at the bottom of a run called "Go Big", which is near the base lodge. The new lift will run parallel to the existing T-bar and will carry people up to the top of a run called "Two Thumbs Up" in the Snow Park area. From there, they can either ski down to the bottom of the Snow Park lift or ski down the north-facing slopes of TV Mountain toward the base lodge.

Work is underway to clear timber to create a few new ski runs.

"Right now, we have three runs scheduled for this summer," he said. "One on the north side of TV Mountain and a couple that would be on the east side there with the lift. We have a few more that would go in eventually."

Morris said they'll be gladed runs.

"They'll be similar to 'Far East' and 'Twilight Zone,'" he explained, referring to other runs on the mountain with a similar mixture of open space and trees. "They'll be open enough so you don't have to worry (about having to navigate tight trees)."

Unlike the new terrain in Snow Park, the new runs won't be for beginner skiers and snowboarders.

"They'll be steep runs," Morris explained.

Morris called the new triple a "turn key" lift that they bought new, he said. Its nine-minute ride time is the same as the Snow Park lift. Right now, Griz Chair is the only chairlift that gets skiers and riders up the mountain from the base area. Also, the new chair will be the first lift at Snowbowl that can carry more than two riders in a chair.

Snowbowl owns the area immediately surrounding the base lodge but leases the area where the ski runs are from the U.S. Forest Service. Morris said workers from the Forest Service are scheduled to begin groundwork on the new runs on June 15.

A "spider excavator", a machine with "legs," will walk up the mountain in the coming week for work.

"It's going to walk up pretty steep terrain, and we're going to dig the holes for the new towers with that," Morris explained. "The next thing will be they'll fly in the footings. That will be a pretty substantial amount of lumber."

The lift is being installed by an aerial lift technology company called Skytrac.

Snowbowl starts its summer season on June 24. The bar, restaurant, ziplines and chairlift for mountain bikers and hikers will all be open then.

Lookout Mountain ski area, on the Montana/Idaho border west of Missoula, is also adding a new quadruple chairlift this summer that will go to the summit of Eagle Peak. There will be 14 new trails and 500 more acres of additional terrain.

“It’s 500 feet higher than the current terrain and already has a reputation for great snow,” said Lookout's chief marketing officer Matt Sawyer. “I would say it takes us from what I would say is a small regional ski area to the next stage, which is a mid-size ski area.”

