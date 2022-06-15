New ultra-upscale restaurant at Paws Up open to the public

The vast majority of Missoula locals haven’t ever had a reason to visit The Resort at Paws Up, an ultra-luxury vacation ranch plopped in the middle of the sparsely-populated, agricultural Blackfoot Valley east of Missoula.

Now, though, an extra-special occasion like a wedding celebration or a 50th anniversary might just warrant a trip.

Those who want to splurge and indulge in a taste of what global superstars experience can try the new Social Haus, an opulent restaurant and bar operated by Paws Up that’s open to the public (although children are not allowed).

The fine dining establishment, which opened quietly last year but is now getting a lot of attention, is tucked away in a pine forest a few miles away from the resort’s main headquarters in Greenough.

According to Alison Lewis, a senior media relations manager for the resort, the goal for the restaurant was to create a culinary destination with architecture that showcased the surrounding natural environment.

“We’re receiving fabulous reviews from guests,” she said, pointing to the floor-to-ceiling windows, a circular fireplace in the center and an outdoor patio. It’s the food, though, that’s really the main attraction.

The restaurant offers an eight- or nine-course tasting menu seven nights a week. Executive chef Brandon Cunningham and his team change the menu every day and incorporate many seasonal and local ingredients.

“We like to keep the guests on their toes a bit,” Cunningham said. “But we also rely a lot on fond memories and nostalgia. Not just our own but hopefully the guests’ as well.”

One recent dinner featured salmon paired with green garlic, duck paired with fennel, scallops with sweet potato and dessert of "butter and scotch." That’s only four out of the nine courses.

Cunningham also tries to adapt the menu to each guest’s palate.

“It creates a challenge, but it’s a challenge we’re all willing to accept,” he said. “No guest sees the same dish twice — we try to provide them with a new experience each time they sit down.”

Lewis said the menu purposefully doesn’t have a lot of detail because everything’s meant to be a surprise. Each guest is presented a menu and given an explanation when they sit down.

“It is very interactive between our guests and the staff,” she explained.

The Social Haus is not a place you can just drive up to on a whim and get a spot.

The guest capacity is only 24 people, so advance reservations are required. Lewis said members of the public can usually get seated between 6-8:30 p.m. when tables are available. Because the restaurant also serves a group of ultra-luxury rental cabins on the property, collectively known as “The Green-O,” those staying at the accommodations get priority.

“It is now peak season so there is very limited availability,” Lewis explained. “Guests will find more openings fall, winter and spring if they can’t get in during the summertime.”

The atmosphere and curated menu are on par with the finest dining experiences you can find in the most expensive cities in the world, and so is the price. The cost per person for dinner is a fixed $250, but Lewis said that includes gratuity and drinks.

Paws Up co-owner Laurence Lipson said he’s proud that The Social Haus and the Green-O have gotten rave reviews in glossy global publications like Travel and Leisure Magazine and Food and Wine Magazine.

“When adult guests visit the Green-O, our hope is that they'll experience a perfect blend of adventure and serenity, along with enjoying a world-class, outstanding culinary program,” he said.

For more information visit thegreeno.com/dining/.

