New UM lab to drastically increase COVID-19 testing in MT

“It was challenging, but fortunately we received a lot of support from the state,” Whittenburg explained.

Officials from the state and UM took a tour of the new lab on Friday. The lab was started three years ago through a major gift from the Murdock Charitable Trust, Whittenburg said.

The cycle threshold (Ct) value of the University of Montana's PCR tests, which indicates the calculated viral load, will be 40. In this test, generally, if it takes a lower number of cycles to detect the virus, the person has a higher viral count; if after 40 cycles the virus isn't detected, the person tests negative.

“UM is eager to expand our public health partnership to best serve our students and the state of Montana,” said UM President Seth Bodnar in a statement. “I give special thanks to everyone at UM and in Helena who worked so hard to put this agreement in place. Going forward, UM is now in position to add critical capacity to our state’s robust testing efforts.”

There are already tests conducted at UM’s Curry Health Center for students who are showing symptoms or have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested COVID-19 positive by the Missoula City-County Health Department.