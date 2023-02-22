The second search attempt for a new dean at the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law produced three internal candidates and a former interim dean of a California law school as finalists.

Current interim dean Elaine Hightower Gagliardi, UM general legal counsel Lucy France, adjunct professor Kari Hong and former interim dean of Golden Gate University School of Law Eric Christiansen completed their community forums within the last month.

“The search committee has concluded its work and we expect to announce a dean for the Blewett School of Law in the coming weeks,” said Dave Kuntz, the university’s director of strategic communications.

Gagliardi earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Yale before she went on to get her law degree from UM and later a specialized law degree in taxation from New York University. After graduating from law school she worked for multiple law firms between Seattle and Connecticut. She moved back to Missoula in 1995 where she worked with a local law office and started her UM career as a visiting assistant professor.

Gagliardi worked simultaneously as a law professor with UM and counsel for George Law Offices until 2012. In the following year she was named Director of the Montana Tax Institute through the law school, where she’s still co-director. She also served as Associate Dean of Students from 2014-2017 and has received multiple faculty awards through the law school and university, according to her resumé.

France started her undergraduate education at University of California Irvine, where she competed in tennis, and finished her bachelor’s degree in political economies of industrial societies at UC-Berkeley in 1989. She graduated from the UM law school in 1993 and later had a clerkship in federal district court.

Following her clerkship, she worked with the Garlington, Lohn & Robinson firm in Missoula, where she eventually became a partner. She left the firm in 2008 and started her career with UM as the director of equal opportunity and affirmative action office and transitioned to the role as general legal counsel for the university in 2013, according to her resumé.

Hong earned a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College and continued her education at Columbia Law School, where she graduated in 2001. After graduation she served two clerkships: one in the U.S. District Court in northern California and another in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Billings.

Hong worked as an associate attorney for multiple California-based firms between 2003 and 2006 and developed a course on marriage law as an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco Law School. She operated her own practice specializing in immigration law from 2006-2014 and was a law professor at Boston College from 2012-2021. Hong is currently an appellate attorney with the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project in Arizona and began as an adjunct professor in immigration law with UM’s law school this semester, according to her resume.

Christiansen earned a bachelor’s degree in theology from the University of Notre Dame and eventually went on to study for a master’s degree in divinity and religious studies from the University of Chicago. He obtained his law degree in 2001 from New York University’s School of Law.

He has experience working with multiple nonprofit organizations based in California and has professional legal experience working in London and South Africa. He started in the classroom as a visiting law professor at a university in France in 2006 and went on to found a comparative law institute at Golden Gate University. Christiansen was named a senior Fulbright Research & Teaching Scholar in 2016 and conducted his work in Spain. He most recently served as the interim dean at the GGU School of Law until 2021, according to his resumé.

The search for a new dean at the UM law school began after former dean Paul Kirgis resigned from the position in October 2021 following a student-led walkout after women from the law school said that he and Associate Dean Sally Weaver discouraged them from reporting allegations of sexual harassment and assault to the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX, initially reported by the Daily Montanan.

Following the shake-up in leadership, a trio of law professors stepped up to serve as acting deans for the remainder of the academic year while a search for the next dean ensued.

However, that first search came up short after offers to some of the finalists were rejected. As a result, Gagliardi was named interim dean.

“While I can’t speak to the specifics of any offers, I can tell you that the rapidly increasing cost of living in Missoula has impacted nearly every job search at UM for the past year,” Kuntz said in June. “This isn’t a dynamic that is specific to senior-level positions.”