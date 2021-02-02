New University of Montana certificate trains students to document public history

The last year will most certainly go down in history. Fifty years from now, students across the country will learn about a global pandemic, nationwide protests against police brutality, and an insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
But if it weren’t for well-trained historians, those public events might not be documented accurately and could be left without context for future generations. After recent approval from the Montana University System, the University of Montana offers a new certificate program training students to do just that.
“These are such important historical turning points that we are living through now that it’s really important to record them and it’s also really important to be able to understand them in a historical context,” said Anya Jabour, regents professor of history at UM and director of the new Certificate in Public History program.
UM’s history department has been developing a public history program for a few years now and gained approval for the 12-credit certificate in December as an option for history majors who are looking to explore career paths outside the realm of academia.
“Many of our students are really enthusiastic about the study of history and very committed to historical studies," Jabour said. "But there’s always a question of what are they going to do with it after graduation? And not everyone wants to be a teacher or a (professor).”
Clara McRae, a sophomore studying history and political science, was one of the first students to sign up for the new certificate program this spring. She said while the program was an obvious choice given her majors, public history can be applied to any area of study.
“I think public history can help build this sort of collective community understanding of the world and then go on to help inform social movements, government decisions, just whatever future or present changes are going on.”
Students working toward the certificate choose between two newly developed core fundamental classes, as well as several already established electives from various departments, including journalism and anthropology.
Offerings include classes like “Intoxication Nation: Alcohol in American History,” “First Amendment and Journalism Law” and “Digital Worlds of Early America.”
Students must also apply their knowledge through either an internship or by taking a “Conducting Oral Histories” class, where they interview subjects about current events.
McRae has already started her internship, working with the Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer’s Office on the Map Missoula Initiative, a community archive project.
“It’s basically this GIS map that overlays historical content, things like Sanborn maps, archival photos, oral histories, that kind of stuff, onto the Missoula landscape. We have all kinds of things on there, from art to local businesses to government decisions from back in the day,” she said, adding she’s mostly conducting research to find additional content and working to tie all of it together to create a more comprehensive narrative of Missoula history.
Currently, she’s exploring industrialization in Missoula with a focus on the Milltown Dam.
McRae said given the current state of political polarization in the United States, it’s important that into the future, trained historians can accurately document history and put it into context in an unbiased way.
“The way I see it, we can’t come to any compromise on any modern issue if we don’t have a shared understanding of where we’re all coming from and a shared basis of facts that we’re all sort of grouped around," she said. "I think that it’s really important that we have, as a community and as a country, a shared vision of what has actually happened in the past and how that has shaped the world we live in today.”
The certificate program is an effort to make the past relevant and accessible to a broader public and introduces students to the wide array of settings in which people can practice public history.
“Any kind of history that takes place outside of a classroom is public history," Jabour said. "That includes working in museums and historical societies, working in archives and in special collections, working for government think tanks and working on policy papers that are informed by history, as well as much more. There’s so many different applications for public history that we want them to be able to identify them and consider them early on."
So far, six students have signed up for the new certificate program, the only one of its kind in the state, and Jabour said she’s already received inquiries from prospective students across Montana.
"History is happening now," Jabour said. "History is the study of the past, but our present is going to be the past, so that means that we need to have people who are interested in documenting the very significant things that are happening right now so that future historians will have a record."
The events of the last year, she added, have shown us the importance of that historical record.
"We've benefited tremendously from historians' work on the so-called Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 that has really informed our understanding of how to respond to our current public crisis," she said, adding there are even historical records of debates about masking during that pandemic. "So it's a really interesting parallel."