New University of Montana certificate trains students to document public history

“Any kind of history that takes place outside of a classroom is public history," Jabour said. "That includes working in museums and historical societies, working in archives and in special collections, working for government think tanks and working on policy papers that are informed by history, as well as much more. There’s so many different applications for public history that we want them to be able to identify them and consider them early on."

So far, six students have signed up for the new certificate program, the only one of its kind in the state, and Jabour said she’s already received inquiries from prospective students across Montana.

"History is happening now," Jabour said. "History is the study of the past, but our present is going to be the past, so that means that we need to have people who are interested in documenting the very significant things that are happening right now so that future historians will have a record."

The events of the last year, she added, have shown us the importance of that historical record.

"We've benefited tremendously from historians' work on the so-called Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 that has really informed our understanding of how to respond to our current public crisis," she said, adding there are even historical records of debates about masking during that pandemic. "So it's a really interesting parallel."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.