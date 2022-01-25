New University of Montana climate project supports Indian Country

Getting better weather and climate data to Indian Country can help improve farming and ranching while nurturing Indigenous traditional knowledge, through a new University of Montana project.

UM’s Montana Climate Office received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute on Food and Agriculture to expand “climate hubs” in 10 regions across the western United States. The hubs will help place new weather data collection sites on reservations and make sure rainfall, temperature and other information gets to the people who need it.

“If you look at maps of weather station locations, you’ll see big holes, and those are usually aligned with tribal reservations,” said Kyle Bocinsky, director of climate extension at Montana Climate Office. “This project will help take data from weather stations and get them into formats relevant to tribal communities here in Montana.”

That can range from routine analyses such as soil moisture forecasts that help farmers pick crop-planting dates, to more esoteric uses like particular weather conditions related to special tribal practices, Bocinsky said. That kind of information can be very sensitive when it involves traditional cultural knowledge.

For example, some Hopi communities in the Southwest raise certain kinds of corn and maize for their own purposes, Bocinsky said.

“They’d like to learn how to adapt to climate challenges, but that’s knowledge that’s closely held by the community,” Bocinsky said. “That information is only used in culturally appropriate ways, and isn’t shared beyond the wishes of that community. The community has the right to control the use of that knowledge. Too often in science we collect information, and never take the next step to make that knowledge relevant to local communities.”

Maureen McCarthy directs the Climate Program at the Desert Research Institute, which has partnered with UM on the project. The new climate hubs will help address longstanding problems of climate injustice on reservation lands, she said.

“There are huge inequities across the U.S. in providing climate services and resources to tribes,” McCarthy said. “Many of these communities are incredibly resilient and forward-thinking in terms of finding ways to adapt to this rapidly warming world, and their knowledge of the landscape predates modern science. This project is an amazing opportunity to build connections and sustainable, trusted relationships that support information sharing among all the participating groups.”

Part of UM’s role is to recruit a person to directly work with tribal governments and agricultural communities to build connections with the climate service providers. Two other fellowships under the Native Climate project will focus on agricultural and youth outreach efforts.

“We have been building the capacity and personnel to work with tribal nations the way we have known we need too, and the Native Climate project will build that capacity,” said UM Montana Climate Office Director Kelsey Jencso. “In the end, all of the data and numbers are meaningless unless we interpret them and get them to the people who will use them.”

