New University of Montana forestry dean arrives in unique teaching time

“I’m honored and humbled to join the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation — one of the very best colleges of its kind and a place I’ve known and admired for years,” Townsend wrote in a statement. “UM and Missoula have been tied to our family for decades, and we can’t wait to return home.”

Townsend replaces Tom Deluca, who served as UM’s dean of Forestry and Conservation since 2017 and has been on the faculty at UM and other institutions since 1994. Deluca takes up duties as dean of Oregon State University’s College of Forestry in July. Before departing Missoula, he and the faculty spent much of the past three months reviewing what teaching methods were essential and what might evolve in the age of virus-driven safety.

“I think there were definitely things we can let go of, and other things are our bread and butter,” Deluca said. “We need to think about how do we social-distance in a classroom. How do we schedule classes? And we should think about how much time and money we waste on gathering. We drive all over the place to get together for meetings. We’ve now found that so many can be done without actually gathering. It’s nice to shake hands and look people in the eye, but there’s an enormous amount of waste.”