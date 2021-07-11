New view: Dean Stone trail recasts Missoula vistas

More ambitious visitors can start from the Barmeyer Loop Trailhead on Pattee Creek Drive. That adds an extra 440 feet of vertical climb over about half a mile’s walk.

The whole thing meanders through 350 acres of Missoula Conservation Lands, occasionally intersecting private property through easements. The actual Dean Stone summit is closed to the public where the radio towers stand, and several vehicle roads are also off limits.

Those parking at the Sousa trailhead should come in via Whitaker and Dean Stone drives to avoid tootling through a maze of residential streets. Parking is allowed on the street curbs only south of the trailhead.

The trail is open to mountain bikers, and has two options of harder and easier grades on the lower sections. Bikers on Thursday compared it favorably to the Ravine Trail between Missoula’s Rattlesnake and Grant Creek valleys. The upper portions climb an 8% grade.

The project came together after the city of Missoula combined $925,000 in Open Space Bond money with Five Valleys Land Trust’s contribution of $1.6 million in matching funds to acquire the 350-acre parcel. Months of professional and volunteer labor followed to design and build the trail grade.

At 6,203 feet above sea level, Mount Dean Stone is about a thousand feet higher than Mount Sentinel. That’s high enough to look down on jets flying in for landings at Missoula International Airport. It also gives an unusual perspective of snow-tipped Lolo Peak to the south, and the neighborhoods surrounding Fort Missoula on the city’s western quadrant.

