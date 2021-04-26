New VRTX Fitness, Apex Bistro features beer, wine and public rooftop deck

"The patio downstairs and the rooftop deck have been awesome," she said. "We have incredible views of Missoula and our goal is to start having live music, like say a Saturday night in the summer."

They'll still hold group fitness classes like rooftop yoga.

The VRTX Fitness gym is for members, but it's a no-contract facility so people can put monthly payments on hold at anytime. They'll have events like a cornhole league, Griz football viewing parties and bottomless mimosa brunches.

"A lot of people like to sip an adult beverage after working out or doing yoga, so why not do it all at the same place," Anderson said.

Because of social distancing, they've spent a lot of time putting up signage about masks and making sure exercise equipment isn't too cramped together.

"It's about just creating really open spaces so people don't feel confined," she said.

During events, they'll have a rotating assortment of local food trucks on hand. The downstairs meeting room and rooftop deck should be available to rent for private events as well.

Anderson said they put thousands of dollars into upgrading equipment. The gym used to be known as The Source.