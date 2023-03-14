Residents of some city wards feel unfairly represented by new ward boundaries the Missoula City Council adopted Monday night.

The ward lines were redrawn to account for growth in the city over the past two years, particularly in Ward 2. But the effort to equally spread out the population left some, especially in Ward 6, feeling frustrated.

“I recognize that we have a lot of sideboards that we have to work within that are state-mandated,” said Ward 6 Representative Kristen Jordan. “And I know that it was not an easy job, but I also represent Ward 6 and Ward 6 is kind of tired of not getting the services it needs and also getting piecemealed out for various projects.”

Ward 6 encapsulates the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood, where residents have complained of a lack of infrastructure like sidewalks.

Councilor Sandra Vasecka, who also represents Ward 6, agreed with Jordan. She too said the changes being put in place in her ward feel piecemeal.

The changes adopted Monday aimed to keep each ward at around 13,000 people and resulted in a kind of clockwise population rotation.

Ward 6 absorbed part of Ward 2 near Palmer Street. Ward 6 also lost sections to Wards 3 and 4. Also in Ward 6, part of Franklin to the Fort shrank while the northward boundary moved into the Sx͏ʷtpqyen neighborhood.

Ward 4, meanwhile, moved southward, and part of Ward 5 went into Ward 4.

Ward 1 became Ward 3 on its southeastern edge, while Wards 1 and 2 switched near Toole Avenue and east of North Russell Street.

Ward 3 took in the Kim Williams Trail, although that trail contains no population.

The Ward 6 reps weren’t the only ones on council upset by the proposal Monday. Councilor Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 criticized the quick turnaround time between opening a public hearing last week and making a final decision Monday night.

“It was kind of a façade that there was even a chance for public comment to be incorporated here,” he said.

The critics of the project urged council in the future to start the redistricting process earlier to better include public commenters.

Those who supported the new boundaries, however, pushed back against the criticism.

Councilor Stacie Anderson, who represents Ward 5, countered that the public process was not a “façade” because the issue originally appeared in committee several weeks ago and the city reviews ward boundaries every two years.

“I think there was plenty of opportunities to provide feedback if feedback was necessary,” Anderson said.

Anderson also stressed every council member represents every Missoulian, not just those in their respective wards.

“The notion that somehow a neighborhood is getting better services or not better services because of who they represent, I think, is disingenuous and not really accurate,” she said.

The ultimate vote was 9-3 with Carlino, Jordan and Vasecka opposed.

The new ward boundaries go into effect April 20.