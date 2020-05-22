New website helps residents learn about Missoula projects

With the help of a new website launched by the City of Missoula, residents can participate in public meetings and learn about city projects without actually having to attend meetings.
The website, engagemissoula.com, is a new online public engagement service that the city launched this week in another recent effort to make participation in local government more accessible to residents. The city also recently moved public meetings online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extended public hearing times and added various ways for residents to comment.
"We're really hopeful that this tool will expand on our options and ability to reach folks because we know that traditional methods can be limited and that not everyone feels comfortable contributing in those ways," said Montana James, the city's community development program manager.
James said it can be difficult for people to participate in traditional, in-person meetings due to timing and schedule conflicts, difficulty finding child care or even the fear of public speaking.
"We're excited to have this online system where you can look at a project from your couch at whatever time of day works best for you and provide your feedback and comments, just the same way as someone who's able to attend the public meetings," James said.
Engage Missoula offers overviews of projects, photos, maps, project timelines and ways to comment. The site allows residents to learn about both city and developer-initiated projects, such as the North Riverside Parks and Trails Plan, which is in the public comment period until May 27.
The site explains the project, which aims to overhaul parks along the north bank of the Clark Fork River and is an extension of the Downtown Master Plan. It includes Kiwanis Park, Bess Reed, East Caras, Caras, Downtown Lions Park, which are all connected by Ron's River Trail.
Using Engage Missoula, residents are able to complete surveys to share what features they would like to see in the parks — such as an ice skating ribbon, or swinging chairs and a climbing wall underneath the Higgins Street Bridge — and view city documents.
City spokesperson Ginny Merriam said she hopes the site will help the public better understand where the city is at with projects so they can get involved from the beginning.
"What I'm most interested in is getting people to understand what is on the table at any given time," Merriam said.
Merriam referenced the recent Fourth Street Condo project where residents expressed frustration with a three-story condo project slated for a residential area in the University District. As with other contentious development projects, many residents asked the Missoula City Council to prevent the Fourth Street condo project from moving forward. However, the council has limited power and cannot directly prevent property owners from developing their properties. Merriam said Engage Missoula can help residents understand that prior to commenting.
"If there's a clear understanding from long before a public hearing among the neighbors and the people who care about what happens to that piece of property, people can speak directly to the decision point of the council," Merriam said.
The idea for Engage Missoula came after James and others with the city worked on the development of the housing policy. The process included a canvassing project where the city worked with University of Montana graduate students to knock on doors trying to get feedback from residents on housing problems and what they thought about housing policies.
"Once the policy was passed, we knew that we wanted to keep doing engagement work, but we also realized that we did not have the capacity to do that kind of level of door knocking," James said.
James started researching different tools and best practices for getting public engagement when she and project co-leader Jessica Miller came across Engagement HQ. A one-year contract for the software will cost the city $13,500, which will be split among several departments.
