New website helps residents learn about Missoula projects

"We're excited to have this online system where you can look at a project from your couch at whatever time of day works best for you and provide your feedback and comments, just the same way as someone who's able to attend the public meetings," James said.

Engage Missoula offers overviews of projects, photos, maps, project timelines and ways to comment. The site allows residents to learn about both city and developer-initiated projects, such as the North Riverside Parks and Trails Plan, which is in the public comment period until May 27.

The site explains the project, which aims to overhaul parks along the north bank of the Clark Fork River and is an extension of the Downtown Master Plan. It includes Kiwanis Park, Bess Reed, East Caras, Caras, Downtown Lions Park, which are all connected by Ron's River Trail.

Using Engage Missoula, residents are able to complete surveys to share what features they would like to see in the parks — such as an ice skating ribbon, or swinging chairs and a climbing wall underneath the Higgins Street Bridge — and view city documents.

City spokesperson Ginny Merriam said she hopes the site will help the public better understand where the city is at with projects so they can get involved from the beginning.