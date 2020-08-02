New weight load signs coming to a bridge near you

“To account for their increasing presence and ensure safe operation, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) designated SHVs as standard, legal loads that all states are required to use in bridge analysis and posting.”

Montana motorists of all weights and sizes will start to see new weight limits and signs on some bridges. Some will be single-limit signs that simply say, for example, “Weight Limit 10 Tons.” Others carry silhouettes of trucks, a single one, a truck and trailer, or truck and double trailer. Beside each is a weight limit (8 tons, 12 tons, 16 tons, for instance) and in some cases the number of axles on a truck that it applies to.

Brandenberger emphasized that weight restrictions don’t mean a bridge is unsafe, “as long as vehicles meet posted limitations,” the transportation department release said.

“MDT needs the public’s help in understanding and following weight restrictions — for their own safety, but also to maintain bridge integrity and safeguard bridge longevity,” Brandenberger said.

The department is creating interactive maps that will soon be available on its Bridge Load Posting Program website, which can be reached with a search of MDT and the program’s name. For questions about the program or specific bridges, call the project hotline at 1-888-824-8445 or email MDTbridgeloadposting@mt.gov.

