New weight load signs coming to a bridge near you

More than 4,500 public bridges span the streams and gulches of Montana, and the state transportation department has launched a four-year project to update load ratings on them all.
The upshot could affect the routes traveled by heavy load haulers, especially on the state’s vast network of secondary roads.
The Montana Department of Transportation has begun implementing new load posting procedures as mandated by the Federal Highway Administration.
“Many older bridges were never designed to carry vehicle types that have become common in present-day use, and some bridges have deteriorated over time,” Stephanie Brandenberger, MDT bridge engineer, said in a press release. “Bridge weight restriction signs are posted to keep motorists safe and to ensure that the bridge remains functional.
“We need to prevent heavy loads from crossing and overstressing the bridge, which can lead to both visible and hidden damage.”
In highway engineering parlance, they’re called Specialized Hauling Vehicles — single-unit dump trucks, garbage trucks, construction vehicles and the like developed in the last decade to carry heavy, concentrated loads. SHV's are legal but they overstress bridges, MDT says in a new Bridge Load brochure.
“To account for their increasing presence and ensure safe operation, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) designated SHVs as standard, legal loads that all states are required to use in bridge analysis and posting.”
Montana motorists of all weights and sizes will start to see new weight limits and signs on some bridges. Some will be single-limit signs that simply say, for example, “Weight Limit 10 Tons.” Others carry silhouettes of trucks, a single one, a truck and trailer, or truck and double trailer. Beside each is a weight limit (8 tons, 12 tons, 16 tons, for instance) and in some cases the number of axles on a truck that it applies to.
Brandenberger emphasized that weight restrictions don’t mean a bridge is unsafe, “as long as vehicles meet posted limitations,” the transportation department release said.
“MDT needs the public’s help in understanding and following weight restrictions — for their own safety, but also to maintain bridge integrity and safeguard bridge longevity,” Brandenberger said.
The department is creating interactive maps that will soon be available on its Bridge Load Posting Program website, which can be reached with a search of MDT and the program’s name. For questions about the program or specific bridges, call the project hotline at 1-888-824-8445 or email MDTbridgeloadposting@mt.gov.
