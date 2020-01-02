Try parking a Mack truck on top of a box of champagne glasses.
That’s how Todd Glew of the West Central Montana Avalanche Center equated the avalanche danger in western Montana with Thursday morning, with a new snowstorm being the Mack truck and the old snow being the champagne glasses.
“A recipe for disaster,” Glew wrote on Missoulaavalanche.org shortly before 7 a.m. in renewing the avalanche warning for the region for another 24 hours.
The two snowmobilers killed by a New Year’s Day avalanche north of Seeley Lake in the Lake Dinah area had yet to be identified by the Missoula County coroner Thursday morning. But Glew said the danger of more slides was increasing with continued snowfall. Human-triggered avalanches are certain, and avalanches “may run long distances and avoid runout zones.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Today snow showers are expected throughout the day with additional accumulations of 2-6 inches possible. Winds will be strong out of the (west) with gusts up to 60 mph expected,” Glew said. “Temperatures will be in the 20s today with wind chill values below 0. More snow is expected later this evening with another blast of snow this weekend. Stay tuned.”
The avalanche warning covered the southern Mission, southern Swan, Rattlesnake, and southern and central Bitterroot mountains.
The danger rating, the sole responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service, expires at midnight Thursday and doesn’t apply to operating ski areas.
For updates go to missoulaavalanche.org.