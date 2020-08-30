 Skip to main content
New wildfire burning in steep terrain south of Arlee
New wildfire burning in steep terrain south of Arlee

A wildfire burning in the Finley Creek drainage south of Arlee was spotted Sunday afternoon. 

A new fire burning in steep terrain near Arlee has a heavy air attack response in progress on Sunday afternoon.

The 23-acre fire in the Finley Creek drainage has a ground crew of 20 along with four single-engine air tanker planes and two helicopters working it from the air. Confederated Salish and Kootenai Fire fire management specialist C.T. Camel said the fire appeared to be human-caused.

“There’s no structures threatened in the area and no evacuations needed at this time,” Camel said on Sunday afternoon. “It’s burning up by the Dancing Boy feature on the hillside (a popular landmark east of Highway 93 near Arlee).”

After a breezy weekend, the weather is expected to turn damp Sunday night and Monday. National Weather Service forecasts for the Missoula and Arlee region call for a 20% chance of rain after midnight Sunday, followed by rain all Monday morning. The low temperature Sunday night is expected to be 45, with a high of 64 on Monday.

