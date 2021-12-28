New Year's hikes abound in state parks

Those with New Year’s resolutions to get outside more can look to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks for inspiration.

The annual FWP First Day Hikes schedule includes adventures from Traveler’s Rest State park and several locations along Flathead Lake, as well as Ulm and Helena sites. All take place on New Year’s Day and are free to the public.

Traveler’s Rest State Park in Lolo offers self-guided hikes around the site where Lewis and Clark verifiably camped while on their transcontinental exploration of the American West in 1805. Brochures detailing the features along the 1.5-mile trail will be available between 10 a.m. and noon at the visitor center kiosk.

Flathead, Big Arm, Wayfarers, West Shore and Lone Pine state parks all have self-guided trail opportunities. Lone Pine State Park, 5 miles southwest of Kalispell, features extensive views of the valley laid out across 7.5 miles of trail encircling its interpretative center. It has snowshoe rentals available for individuals and families.

Big Arm on the lake’s western thumb covers 240 acres with views of Wild Horse Island from its wide pebble beach. Its 2.5 mile hiking trail also looks to the surrounding mountain ranges and wildlife habitat while passing through large juniper and Ponderosa pine stands.

Wayfarers State Park rambles across cliff walls overlooking Flathead’s eastern shore near Bigfork. The 67-acre park is covered by mature forest. West Shore State Park near Lakeside has extensive cliff and beach vistas on its 129-acre grounds.

Spring Meadow Lake State Park near Helena has a 1-mile easy hike with a live guide starting at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day.

First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park gates will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. for self-guided tours of the site’s 3-mile trail. A guided hike is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. to learn about the history of the sites.

Hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing, bring a water bottle and ice cleats or snowshoes if the trail conditions are snowy or icy. First Day Hike participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes. For more information on these or other Montana state parks, visit: stateparks.mt.gov.

First Day Hikes is an annual, nationwide special event co-sponsored by America's State Parks that originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation — a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. All 50 states will be participating in the 10th annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with guided outdoor exploration.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.