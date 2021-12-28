New Year's hikes abound in state parks

Those with New Year’s resolutions to get outside more can look to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks for inspiration.
The annual FWP First Day Hikes schedule includes adventures from Traveler’s Rest State park and several locations along Flathead Lake, as well as Ulm and Helena sites. All take place on New Year’s Day and are free to the public.
Traveler’s Rest State Park in Lolo offers self-guided hikes around the site where Lewis and Clark verifiably camped while on their transcontinental exploration of the American West in 1805. Brochures detailing the features along the 1.5-mile trail will be available between 10 a.m. and noon at the visitor center kiosk.
Flathead, Big Arm, Wayfarers, West Shore and Lone Pine state parks all have self-guided trail opportunities. Lone Pine State Park, 5 miles southwest of Kalispell, features extensive views of the valley laid out across 7.5 miles of trail encircling its interpretative center. It has snowshoe rentals available for individuals and families.
Big Arm on the lake’s western thumb covers 240 acres with views of Wild Horse Island from its wide pebble beach. Its 2.5 mile hiking trail also looks to the surrounding mountain ranges and wildlife habitat while passing through large juniper and Ponderosa pine stands.
Wayfarers State Park rambles across cliff walls overlooking Flathead’s eastern shore near Bigfork. The 67-acre park is covered by mature forest. West Shore State Park near Lakeside has extensive cliff and beach vistas on its 129-acre grounds.
Spring Meadow Lake State Park near Helena has a 1-mile easy hike with a live guide starting at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day.
First People’s Buffalo Jump State Park gates will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. for self-guided tours of the site’s 3-mile trail. A guided hike is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. to learn about the history of the sites.
Hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing, bring a water bottle and ice cleats or snowshoes if the trail conditions are snowy or icy. First Day Hike participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes. For more information on these or other Montana state parks, visit: stateparks.mt.gov.
First Day Hikes is an annual, nationwide special event co-sponsored by America's State Parks that originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation — a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. All 50 states will be participating in the 10th annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with guided outdoor exploration.
Rob Chaney's most memorable stories of 2021
Every reporter faces the daily challenge of escaping the desk. In looking back at 2021, most of my best stories came on days on the road, out in the woods, or visiting people in their special places.
The one exception is one of the most-read Missoulian stories this year: The Board of Review account of Carl Mock's fatal encounter with a grizzly bear near West Yellowstone. Recreating the scene, and the emotions of a tragic event from an after-action report does credit to the people involved, who shared their memories in hope of saving future wilderness visitors from danger.
Letting Steve Briggs catalog the jumbled pile of treasures and bits of Missoula history stashed in his Alderwood Pawn was like Christmas shopping on Memory Lane. Seeing Ben Allan Smith's photos brought the experience to everyone.
Explaining the challenge of a changing climate gets a lot easier when you have someone who's been at the heart of the research for years living in your hometown. Steve Running authored a major part of the ICPP climate report that won the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, so it was natural to have him help illuminate the outcomes of global climate debates coming out of COP 26 in Scotland.
Tom Bauer has photographed Montana's famous people and fantastic country for decades, so it was inspiring to travel with him to cover the funeral of Earl Old Person, Blackfoot political and hereditary chief and longest-serving head of state in the world after Queen Elizabeth.
The Rattlesnake Wilderness looms outside my window at the Missoulian, but it took decades for me to finally get deep inside and see the wonders it offers. Getting there also helped frame the challenges Missoulians face as they ponder what to do with aging drinking water reservoirs whose existence mars the character of the wilderness.
Investigation of a fatal grizzly mauling last spring near West Yellowstone didn’t yield many new insights, but did come with a strong warning.
Alderwood Pawn closes for good on New Year’s Eve.
International climate conference has ramifications for Montana.
Old Person’s last wish was to be buried before it got dark. It took so long to recount his accomplishments, his funeral procession nearly hit sundown.
Former Congressman Pat Williams called it “America’s best backyard.”