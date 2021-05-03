New YMCA engagement director touts virtual memberships

Karlyn Roberts graduated from the University of Montana in the spring of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, so she knows how the world has changed because of the coronavirus.
As the new associate director of membership and engagement at the Missoula Family YMCA, she's excited about the recent launch of the nonprofit's new Virtual Y Impact Membership. For just $19 a month with no enrollment fee, anyone can access live-streamed classes and a library of on-demand workout videos taught by local instructors.
"It's a brand new virtual live studio, which is a place where members can access live and on-demand workout classes," Roberts explained. "We're starting to offer a virtual-only membership. We call it a virtual impact membership. So that gives our members full access to that online virtual live studio. So it's an awesome way for people to still be engaged with the Y community while still being able to stay home or travel or whatever they have going on in their lives. It's just a new way for us to engage with members in light of everything."
Although vaccinations are happening at a decent rate, the world is still a long way from being safe from the coronavirus. Roberts hopes that the new virtual membership will allow people to keep fit, get in shape and connect with friends and instructors without having to leave home. It will also allow people who travel to maintain their connection to the YMCA. And the virtual classes are also great for people who are just too busy to physically drive to the YMCA on South Russell Street in Missoula.
"We've even had a lot of members who are saying, like, they just have really busy schedules and they don't have time to come into the facility," she explained. "And they really enjoy doing workouts from their own home, or they travel a lot for work and it's awesome because they can take it on the go with them. So yeah, it's included with all of our memberships."
Heather Foster, the CEO of the Missoula Family YMCA, said the new virtual memberships give people flexibility to work out anytime, anywhere.
"As a member-based organization, we're constantly looking for ways to better serve the people who make our work possible," Foster said. "Most recently, our members have been requesting virtual fitness options. We're super excited about our new Virtual Y Studio, which launched April 1. We're first and foremost a Missoula organization and it's important that we infuse a Missoula feel in everything we offer."
She noted that all of the virtual classes are taught by local instructors.
"So while a member might be on an out-of-state trip, they're still staying connected to our Y community," she said.
Like many people, our members are juggling lots of responsibilities and busy schedules, so we want to provide ways for them to easily incorporate fitness into their days.
As with the regular membership, virtual members can take hula classes, bar classes, yoga, cycling and Silver Sneakers for seniors, just to name a few.
"And over the next month or so we're moving our strength and core classes as well as 'Body Pump' to that new online platform," she said. "So ideally, all of our classes that we offer will be found on that virtual studio."
As with all YMCA memberships, financial assistance is available for those with budget constraints.
"I oversee all aspects of membership from sign up member engagement, retention, everything like that," Roberts explained. "I also oversee the Financial Assistance Program, which is a super cool program that offers aid to anyone who is looking for it. The core value of the Y is to not turn anyone away due to an inability to pay, so financial assistance helps tons of people out throughout the entire community."
The YMCA saw a big drop in usage during the pandemic, but Roberts said they're requiring masks and cleaning and hoping people will also still come in and use all their programs and facilities. They have a two-story indoor climbing wall, a fitness center, a walking track, a basketball court, pickleball, a swimming pool with aquatics classes and a drop-in childcare center. They also offer summer camps for kids.
"The Y is one of the largest preschool providers in the state, so we have a lot of preschool options," Roberts said. "We have a lot going on here. Our building is a bit deceiving when you see it from the street."