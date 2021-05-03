New YMCA engagement director touts virtual memberships

Karlyn Roberts graduated from the University of Montana in the spring of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, so she knows how the world has changed because of the coronavirus.

As the new associate director of membership and engagement at the Missoula Family YMCA, she's excited about the recent launch of the nonprofit's new Virtual Y Impact Membership. For just $19 a month with no enrollment fee, anyone can access live-streamed classes and a library of on-demand workout videos taught by local instructors.

"It's a brand new virtual live studio, which is a place where members can access live and on-demand workout classes," Roberts explained. "We're starting to offer a virtual-only membership. We call it a virtual impact membership. So that gives our members full access to that online virtual live studio. So it's an awesome way for people to still be engaged with the Y community while still being able to stay home or travel or whatever they have going on in their lives. It's just a new way for us to engage with members in light of everything."