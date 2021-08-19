New York firefighters recall Sept. 11 with wildfire training

If the American Fork wildfire radio chatter has a Brooklyn accent next week, just know the FDNY has reported for duty.

That is the New York City Fire Department — 51 members of which marshaled in Missoula on Thursday before deploying to the complex of fires around White Sulphur Springs. They’ve come to carry on a professional relationship that dates back 20 years to the fall of the World Trade Center towers.

“It’s an honor for us to help out the community that helped us after 9/11,” said Richard DePrima, the FDNY All Hazards Team incident commander, as his colleagues checked gear outside the Forest Service Aerial Fire Depot smokejumper base. “And it has definitely paid off for us.”

Fellow FDNY Lt. Stephen Rhine recalled the chaotic scene around the wreckage of the twin towers in 2001 after terrorist-piloted jets crashed into them and killed thousands of people, including many of New York’s firefighting leadership. Help was flooding in from all over, but often adding to the confusion as unrelated agencies tried to figure out what needed doing and who was in charge. Furthermore, the catastrophe had wrecked most of the communications network.