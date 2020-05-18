New York Stock Exchange: Lee Enterprises in danger of delisting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The New York Stock Exchange last week sent a warning to Lee Enterprises, the Missoulian's parent company, that it is in danger of being delisted from the exchange for not meeting certain requirements.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) owns the Missoulian, Ravalli Republic, Montana Standard, Helena Independent Record, Billings Gazette and a host of other newspapers across the country.

The NYSE informed Lee on May 12 that it had not maintained an average closing share price of over $1 for a 30-trading day period. The NYSE also informed Lee that it had failed to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period of at least $50 million and, at the same time, failed to keep shareholders’ equity above $50 million.

In 2005, Lee acquired a chain of newspapers owned by the Pulitzer family for $1.46 billion and has been paying off debt from that transaction ever since.

In a press release on Monday, Lee Enterprises said it intends to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiencies and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the cure period. The company has six months from July 1 to fix the first problem and 18 months from that date to fix the second problem.