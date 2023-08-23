A local nonprofit is in the midst of constructing a brand new $2 million indoor shooting sports complex near Missoula that will be focused on allowing kids to practice year-round.

The Western Montana Fish and Game Association is currently fundraising to help pay for the project, but work is well underway on a new two-story, 19,568-square-foot facility that will be called the Youth Shooting Sports Complex. It’s located at the Deer Creek Shooting Center, a longtime gun range between East Missoula and Bonner. Construction started this year and is expected to be finished around January of 2024.

“We’re trying to help support the youth activities in the area,” explained Randy Stemple, the Association’s president. “There’s probably 15 to 30 youth shooting programs in the area, from archery to air rifle to air pistol, that don’t have anywhere to practice. Kids are practicing in garages and basements and anywhere they can find space. So we’ve seen the need for practice space, and we wanted to do something on our property to open it up to their groups.”

The new building will have a meeting room/lobby area, storage, bathrooms, changing rooms, a kitchenette, an armory, a 6,000-square-foot shooting area and an elevated scoring platform.

Annie Bahm, the executive director of the Association, said they’re kicking off a fundraising campaign this fall to help offset some of the cost of the building. Stemple said they had originally projected the project to cost about $1.8 million, but as with almost every other construction project in the area in the last few years, materials prices and other factors have led to higher-than-expected costs.

The shooting area will be configured so it can provide 10 shooting lanes for 20 shooters in 20-meter and 25-meter indoor archery competitions. Conversely, it can be configured to accommodate up to 30 10-meter air rifle or air pistol or archery lanes.

Stemple said youth participation in shooting sports has continually declined over the last two decades, mainly due to a lack of adequate practice space.

“These are Olympic-type sports they’re practicing in,” he said. “They can’t be competitive if they have nowhere to practice and we don’t want to see these programs disappear. So our main goal is to provide space for youth to use. Participation has declined a lot and a lot of that is due to lack of space to practice in.”

About six of the local shooting sports youth groups have already signed up to use the space.

The Deer Creek range will be hosting the Ten Ring Biathlon Academy, a program for adults and kids to learn about the sport that traditionally pairs skate skiing with rifle shooting.

The new project would be on about 4 acres of the Association’s 97-acre range, which is itself located on 129 acres of privately-owned land. The range offers opportunities for rifle, pistol, shotgun, archery, cowboy action and black powder, the latter of which is prohibited when there’s wildfire danger.

The Association is asking for $90,907 from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to help pay for concrete on the facility.

Stemple said they have between 4,200 and 4,400 members who pay fees, but they’ve also needed to take out a loan for the building.

The new facility will be prioritized for youth, he said, and will be able to host big events like regional or national competitions. But when kids aren’t using it the center will be able to host law enforcement and public safety officers for firearm training.

The armory in the building will provide a safe place for storage of equipment and there will be an educational area where kids and adults can learn about firearm safety.

For more information visit wmfga.org.