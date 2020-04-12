Newly renovated West Broadway Island park overrun with litter, camps

Mel Christensen has walked his dog, fished with his kids and enjoyed the river at the island along West Broadway for more than 25 years, but he said recently that’s changed. He still takes his dog there on nice days, but won’t let it off leash anymore, and said he won’t bring his grandkids there anytime soon.
With costly improvements meant to make the island more easily accessible to recreators, the land has also become more easily accessible for people experiencing homelessness, and has caused camps and trash to pile up on the refuge in the Clark Fork River located across the street from the Poverello Center.
“My heart goes out to them, but I guess I’m just stumped on how this doesn’t become another camp like the one at the Reserve Street Bridge,” Christensen said. “I’ve lived in the area my whole life, and I’ve never seen it like this, which makes me sad for a lot of reasons.”
When the park was unveiled this past October, city officials billed the improved access as a deterrent to people seeking shelter there, saying an increase in activity by walkers and bird watchers would make it a less attractive place for people to camp.
But the opposite appears to be true, and the evidence is building up, with at least five camps cobbled together from litter, tarps and driftwood scattered across the island, in addition to a smattering of campfire rings littered with cans and cigarette butts.
City staff pointed to the coronavirus pandemic as a hindrance to keeping the new park maintained, as usage rose and people-power was stretched thin.
Morgan Valliant, the city’s conservation lands manager, led the restoration of the island, which also included work to remove invasive species and improve the health of the riparian zone. He said with national and state directives to maintain social-distancing standards, Parks and Recreation staff were being forced into alternate shifts.
“With this shelter in place order, we’re so lucky in Missoula that we have access to public lands, but it’s challenging for us because there’s been an increase of about 30% use in city open space and park land,” he said. “Having more traffic is great, but at the same time, we’re working with a smaller crew. We’ve got a lot of seasonal staff that we’re not bringing on, so we’ve got a skeleton crew trying to meet an increased demand.”
The improvements to the island, which totaled about $800,000, were funded by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, through tax increment financing in the area’s urban renewal district, which is funded by collecting a portion of the property taxes within the district.
While unveiling the improvements, MRA assistant director Chris Behan said the Missoula Police Department was instrumental in advocating for the work, saying former Chief Mike Brady had said police couldn’t singlehandedly stop the island from being used as a camp for homeless people, and that the improvements would help.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Travis Welsh said that while law enforcement had an amount of responsibility for maintaining the park through enforcing anti-littering and anti-camping ordinances, police were weighing many different factors in how to deal with the current situation.
With COVID-19 forcing people to avoid crowded spaces, Welsh said he expected people who might typically seek shelter at the Poverello Center are instead choosing to camp.
“We are not without compassion and realize people are struggling and trying to follow directives of the governor and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and they’re trying to stay healthy,” Welsh said. “People are trying to practice social distancing, and that includes the homeless. So we’re trying to balance those things. We want our parks to be places where anybody can go and enjoy them, but if you tell people they can’t sleep there, they’re going to sleep someplace else. It’s not that we are going to allow anyone to sleep there, but it’s one of the things we weigh when we approach the situation.”
With spring flooding on its way, much of the trash building up on the island will be swallowed up if not recovered in time. The island is a naturally occurring, ever-changing riparian zone, much of which is submerged for weeks.
"We don't want people trapped there, and we also don't want litter washed down the river," Welsh said. "We’re working in coordination with Parks and Recreation to find solutions without putting people at risk, whether its employees or people camping. It's a fine line at times."
Welsh said there are typically more regular patrols of the area, but there was a slight decrease due to measures taken to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19, and that officers were being advised to assess situations they encounter on a case-by-case basis.
