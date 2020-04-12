Newly renovated West Broadway Island park overrun with litter, camps

While unveiling the improvements, MRA assistant director Chris Behan said the Missoula Police Department was instrumental in advocating for the work, saying former Chief Mike Brady had said police couldn’t singlehandedly stop the island from being used as a camp for homeless people, and that the improvements would help.

“We are not without compassion and realize people are struggling and trying to follow directives of the governor and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and they’re trying to stay healthy,” Welsh said. “People are trying to practice social distancing, and that includes the homeless. So we’re trying to balance those things. We want our parks to be places where anybody can go and enjoy them, but if you tell people they can’t sleep there, they’re going to sleep someplace else. It’s not that we are going to allow anyone to sleep there, but it’s one of the things we weigh when we approach the situation.”