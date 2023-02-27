After months of sitting vacant, the Sleepy Inn motel saw deconstruction work start Monday.

The city of Missoula bought the property at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and used it to provide non-congregate shelter to unhoused members of the community. Now, the Sleepy Inn is entering a new phase of its use for the city as construction crews begin to demolish the old building and prepare it for redevelopment.

“I think this really is the next chapter in this property’s life,” said Mayor Jordan Hess Monday as asbestos abatement kicked off at the site.

The previous chapter of the facility’s life was also a successful one by the city’s standards. The Sleepy Inn, Hess pointed out, “absolutely saved lives.”

“We met that purpose and it was successful,” he said.

Now, with financial help from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, the city is paying contractors to set the site up for sale.

“It’s really an opportunity to eliminate a blighted property that had served its useful life,” said Hess. The city’s real estate agent advised staff and the City Council that they would likely get a better outcome from the sale if the existing structure there was removed.

Hess said the ability to use the property to save lives and then make money presents a “win-win.”

The next step for the Sleepy Inn will be to list it for sale, and Hess said the city will “make sure we sell it to someone who really has the community’s objectives in mind.”

The vision for the location could include mixed-use development. An analysis of the site suggested it could fit approximately 30 residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space in a building up to five stories tall.

But per Annie Gorski, deputy director of the MRA, the future of the Sleepy Inn will be dependent on what the market can bear.

Gorski explained deconstruction will happen in phases, starting with asbestos abatement Monday.

“People will see activity on the site now through likely early-to-mid-April,” said Gorski on Monday.

On March 9, Heritage Timber is expected to begin deconstruction of the building. Three Rivers Landworks will begin removing the building on April 4, after deconstruction is complete and materials are salvaged. April 12 is the target date for substantial completion of the project.

After that, Three Rivers Landworks will demobilize, clean up the site and remove any remaining equipment.

“Today’s an exciting day with this next milestone and with abatement starting,” Gorski said.

To keep up to date with the Sleepy Inn project, visit http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2918/Shaping-the-Future-of-the-Sleepy-Inn-Sit and sign up for MRA news flashes at https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/list.aspx.

