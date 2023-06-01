When she was little, Melody Bernard and her family took lots of trips from their home on the Rocky Boy Reservation 90 miles southwest to Great Falls.

Nestled in the Bears Paw Mountains in north-central Montana, the Rocky Boy Reservation spans 171 square miles of hilly terrain and is home to about 3,900 people. The reservation, like many rural communities in Montana, is classified as a “food desert,” meaning people who live there don't have access to fresh produce within 10 miles. The reservation has two convenience stores but no grocery store, so most residents travel either 29 miles to Havre for food or make the farther trip to Great Falls.

When Bernard and her family made those drives to and from Great Falls, she remembers knowing they were getting close to home when she saw two old buildings in Box Elder just off of Highway 87.

“I just love these buildings,” Bernard said. “They’re iconic to Box Elder. Everybody knows them, and they have a history.”

One of the buildings used to be a gas station, and the other was a diner. Bernard said train passengers would often get off to eat at the diner and wait there for their next ride. But the buildings were abandoned years ago. The roofs caved in, the brick exterior crumbled and old pipes and pieces of wood jutted from the sides. The buildings didn’t have floors, plumbing or electricity.

Bernard and her family renovated one of the buildings to sell fireworks — a family business. And this past year, Bernard, with the help of community members, family and a construction company, renovated the other, transforming it into a lunch and dinner restaurant.

“The renovations were astronomical,” Bernard said, adding that it took about a year and a half to get the restaurant off the ground. “But both buildings have been fully restored. They have heat, air conditioning and good water.”

The restaurant, which opened in January, is called Ziahs, named after Bernard’s niece, whom she and her sister care for. Patrons have the opportunity to dine in or carry out. Ziahs serves cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, Indian tacos, Native nachos, fry bread, pizza, ice cream and more. It’s open every day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., and on big powwow days, Bernard said it’ll be open for 24 hours.

Bernard said the business plays a crucial role in bringing money into the community. The median household income on the Rocky Boy Reservation is $30,139. In the U.S., it’s $67,521, more than double. And with few businesses on the reservation, when people do spend money, they generally have to spend it in nearby Havre or Great Falls — rather than in the tribal community. Bernard said she hopes the business will also bring in tourism dollars.

“We want to get some tourism pamphlets in here because this would be a prime stop for anyone looking to do something on the reservation," she said.

Bernard has been intentional about making the space comfortable for both adults and children. The establishment has a liquor license and gambling machines, and Bernard plans to add trampolines in the back, so children can play while their parents relax inside.

As the restaurant grows, Bernard hopes to raise chickens to source her own eggs. She also wants to source meat from local ranchers and produce from Hutterite communities.

“It’s just a really nice, comfortable spot,” she said.