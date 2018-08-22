Ashley Brewer was gearing up Tuesday afternoon for another loud night.
An operating room nurse at a local hospital, Brewer, her husband and their 1-year-old child live on Poplar Street, less than a block from the summer-long Van Buren Street interchange project.
It was plenty close enough Monday night to hear the beep-beep-beep of heavy equipment — all night long.
“I love the roundabout, I love the sound wall they’ve put up,” Brewer said. “I was just surprised to have my windows shut and (the noise) was still crystal-clear in the house at 1 in the morning, 3 in the morning, 5 in the morning.”
Knife River is installing storm sewer line north of the twin roundabouts, and it can’t be done by keeping two lanes of Van Buren open, said Donny Pfeifer, construction operations engineer for the Montana Department of Transportation.
From around 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., flaggers are directing traffic through a single lane while the excavator, dump truck and a few other pieces of equipment do their things.
“It’s kind of a conundrum because it’s a worker safety vs. a noise issue,” Pfeifer said.
Brewer was caught off guard because she said she didn't receive warning of the night work.
“They said they sent us a notice to make us aware of it, but I live in the first block and I never received it,” she said. “I’m a nurse and my husband’s a professional. We do rely on our sleep to be able to function.”
She contacted MDT and others, including the mayor’s office and those of Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines to make them aware of the problem.
“I felt like I didn’t have any recourse,” she said.
Brewer’s impression when she talked to the Missoulian was that the work would be done in two nights. Pfeifer wasn't so optimistic.
“It should be done this week is our hope,” he said.
Katie Klietz of Big Sky Public Relations said the night work for the week of Aug. 20 has been advertised in MDT’s weekly online updates for the past couple of weeks.
“Our staff canvassed the neighborhood two weeks ago with this update,” she said. “I’m so sorry that (Brewer) experienced this frustration.
“We have shared all the resources available to her and have contacted the contractor to ensure they’re keeping noise to a minimum. No one wants to be disruptive.”
MDT is working with Knife River to see if there are different backup alerts that aren’t so loud.
As of Aug. 13, the night of the Pearl Jam concert at the University of Montana's Washington-Grizzly Stadium, there has been access from all four Interstate 90 off- and on-ramps at Van Buren Exit 105. But the roundabouts won’t be fully opened by the original target date of Saturday, Aug. 25.
Instead, Pfeifer said, "traffic's not going to be restored or put in permanent condition ... until later into the fall."
Specific traffic control plans are being worked out to deal with peak traffic times for the opening of UM classes next week as well as Grizzly football games. The Griz have three home games next month, on Sept. 1, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.
“We’d like to see it open as soon as possible, and we’re trying to make that happen," Pfeifer said. "But there are still some hurdles we have to overcome before we do that, including the block retaining wall over the I-90 overpass and the multiple use trail on the west side."