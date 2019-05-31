Two night-time road construction projects in and just outside of Missoula are on the agenda for next week and the next few months.
The Montana Department of Transportation will address the teeth-rattling nine miles of Interstate 90 between the Wye and Van Buren Street, while a barrier rail and bridge deck improvements are on tap for the bridge over the Clark Fork River on Reserve Street.
Work hours on both projects are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with the exception of some work that must be performed in daylight. Each will continue into at least August, and the Reserve Street work may continue into early fall.
I-90: Work will be performed on both eastbound and westbound lanes beginning Sunday night. Crews will start paving, chip sealing, crack sealing, striping and improving guardrails starting west from the Butler Creek overpass to the bridge just east of the U.S. 93 interchange at the Wye (Exit 106).
The work will be “dynamic” and will be performed in sections, an MDT release said.
Motorists can expect delays of from 5 to 15 minutes while workers are on the scene. Single-lane traffic and decreased speeds will be the order of the day, and night, throughout the summer.
“We really want to encourage frequent Interstate 90 drivers to sign up for text alerts, as we can quickly let folks know if congestion or delays are going to be more substantial than usual,” said John Schmidt, acting Missoula District construction operations engineer for MDT. “Night work helps keep traffic impacts minimal. However, there is some potential for daytime work that will extend those delays slightly. In partnership with our contractor, text and email alerts help us get the message to travelers so everyone can plan ahead.”
Reserve Street Bridge: Studies show a crash cluster from Mullan Road to River Road, and a barrier rail on the bridge should reduce head-on and sideswipe crashes, Schmidt said.
Funding is through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program intended to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on public roads. The .6-mile stretch of Reserve that crosses the river has a 45 mph speed limit and is consistently among Montana’s top five or six busiest streets.
Traffic will be reduced to single lanes and decreased speeds will apply to the site. Motorists are asked to plan ahead for delays.
Schmidt took over as acting construction operations engineer this week after the retirement last Friday of Missoula District administrator Ed Toavs. Toavs’ replacement for the time being is district construction engineer Bob Vosen.
Schmidt urged motorists to drive carefully in work zones, stressing that the safety of crews and the public is a priority for MDT.
Text alerts, weekly meetings, email updates and a hotline will be available for both projects.
Subscribe to text alerts for the I-90 project by texting GOODROADSI90 to 41411. For the Reserve Street bridge project text RESERVE to the same number.
The MDT Hotline number is 406-207-4484. Email Sarah Knobel at Sarah@bigskypublicrelations.com for weekly updates.
A weekly meeting for the Reserve Street project will be held each Tuesday through July 16 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Garden City Harvest, 1657 River Road.