The Ninemile Ranger District, as part of their seasonal prescribed burning to reduce fuels, promote vegetation regeneration, and enhance the habitats for multiple species, may conduct burning over the next several days if weather, fuel conditions, and air quality allow for safe and effective ignition and burning. The prescribed burns that may occur are associated with the Frenchtown Face Ecosystem Restoration Project. Future notifications will be provided as other burn locations come into prescription.
Several units that may receive prescribed burning treatments are located 2 to 3 miles north of the Ninemile Ranger Station in the Butler and Stoney Creek Drainages. Approximately 110 acres are identified for hand ignition prescribed burning. Objectives of the burns are to reduce fuels within the Community Wildfire Protection Zone and restore forest and habitat conditions in ponderosa pine and Douglas-fir stands located in yearlong wild turkey and elk habitat in the Frenchtown Face Management Area. The units will be implemented through collaborative efforts with the Ninemile Ranger District, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
All burning will be weather and fuel condition dependent. If ignition takes place there is the potential for temporarily limiting public access in these areas during implementation. For public safety, recreationists are asked to be aware of prescribed fire crews and vehicles in these areas. Prescribed fire road signs will be posted along roads where burning is taking place. Not all prescribed burns will be ignited simultaneously, and will be ignited only if operational safety, fuel moisture, weather conditions and air quality parameters are met. The units are located north of Interstate 90 and smoke from the burn will be visible from the Interstate, Frenchtown and Missoula.
If members of the public have any questions or if you would like to be placed on a day-of-burning notification list, they may contact the Ninemile Ranger District at 406-626-5201.