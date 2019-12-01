Enchanted Christmas Village

The Enchanted Christmas Village will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 7, 14 and 21, at 18815 Remount Road in Huson.

Tickets cost $20 for the first child and $15 for subsequent children; adults and children under 1 enter free.

The village will include elf houses, craft vendors, soup and hot chocolate stations, and trees and wreaths for sale.

Children will be able to decorate a cookie, design and deliver a letter to Santa, and get a photo with him.

Adults can tour the village's craft vendors, relax by the bonfire, listen to carolers, and enjoy a craft beer tasting (and possibly wine tasting).