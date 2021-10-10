Ninepipes wetlands await management changes

CHARLO — The pawed, finned and winged residents haven’t paid much attention, but human visitors to the Ninepipes wetlands can see some changes underway.

New signage acknowledges the “changing of the guard” in the biodiverse Mission Valley as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes work through new management of the National Bison Range and the wildlife refuges between St. Ignatius and Ronan.

“The Bison Range facilities have been restored back to the CSKT, but FWS still has quite a bit of responsibility in the Flathead, Mission and Swan valleys,” said Amy Coffman, district manager of the Northwest Montana Wetland Management District. “We’re currently working through restoration efforts in a two-year transition window.”

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 signed by President Trump restored ownership of the Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}