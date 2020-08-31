Missoula's Ninja Mike's renames to Golden Yolk Griddle

A long-planned name change will officially take hold on Friday.
Ninja Mike's, a downtown Missoula breakfast and lunch takeout restaurant, has announced that it is rebranding as the "Golden Yolk Griddle" as part of its anti-racism commitment.
“We want to be a supportive force for justice and equity in our community and commit to an anti-racist action plan for our business,” said Ethan Siegel, who co-owns the business with his wife, Erin Hale. "Changing our name is a necessary first step in this continuous work. We are glad to be cultivating conversation and participation within our community."
The restaurant started as a single food stand at the Clark Fork Market in 2009 under the name "Local Breakfast Sandwiches." Siegel renamed the business Ninja Mike's in 2012 after a child observed that the cooks, who wore mechanic overalls with name tags like "Mike" and moved deftly with spatulas, looked like the ninjas he probably saw in movies.
“I moved forward with naming my business Ninja Mike’s with little regard to the original culture and context of the word ‘ninja,’” Siegel explained. “I now realize that our use of the word parodied its cultural roots and meaning to grab attention and turn a profit. This is within the context of me being a white business owner in the United States, a country with a long history of anti-Asian racism.”
Siegel said he and his wife had long planned to change the name, but the recent Black Lives Matter and other local demands for social justice "inspired them to prioritize rebranding."
Customer Raevin Coyer said she appreciated the name change. It was her first visit to the restaurant on Monday and she was glad to find a vegan burrito.
"It's a wonderfully progressive thought and idea to kind of step back and acknowledge something that you may not have intended at all to be any kind of way but wanting to change that," Coyer said.
Rebranding isn't as easy as simply changing the Instagram and Facebook pages, Siegel noted. He spent nearly $10,000 on hiring a writer, a graphic designer, purchasing new signs and partnering with local nonprofit EmpowerMT to draft an anti-racist action plan for the business.
"We wanted to change our name a long time ago," Siegel said. "You know the discussions when Day of the Dead was happening in 2015 and 2016, that's when it was like, we should look at our name as well and the cultural appropriation of that. But ... we started the food truck and the shop, and now we actually have a little bit of coin to do this."
Siegel said he wanted to squash any rumor that they were pressured into the name change.
"No one called us out ... We had already made that decision," he said. "I think a lot of people think we were pressured into doing this, and that's not the case."
He said the business is focused on fostering inclusive communities, building meaningful relationships and serving locally-sourced food. As Siegel was speaking with the Missoulian, a local farmer brought in bags of fresh greens for the business.
“The process of rebranding has given us an important opportunity to learn, reflect and re-envision what we are offering our community, beyond delicious food options,” Hale said. “Our hope is that Golden Yolk Griddle will contribute to a culture of continued learning, transparency, equity, and vibrancy in Missoula.”
The business is celebrating its two-year anniversary at its current location in the Mountain Line bus transfer station at 200 W. Pine on Friday.
The new Golden Yolk Griddle shop will close for three hours on Thursday for a staff training with EmpowerMT, then will hold a grand re-opening on Friday.
