NMCDC launches holiday fundraiser for Westside playground

The North Missoula Community Development Corp (NMCDC), Parks and Recreation, and Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) urge residents to give the gift of play this holiday season with a donation to Project Westside Park.

Donations will help build two new engaging, inclusive playgrounds at Westside Park, which provides the primary green space and playground for the Northside/Westside Neighborhoods and Lowell Elementary School.

Donors will receive a holiday card featuring an original paper cut image by local artist Heidi West, and donations can be made in honor of a friend or loved one. Donations of $100 or more will be entered in a drawing to win the original holiday card artwork. Visit projectwestsidepark.com by Dec. 15, to make a donation and learn more about the project.