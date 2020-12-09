 Skip to main content
NMCDC launches holiday fundraiser for Westside playground

NMCDC launches holiday fundraiser for Westside playground

Westside Park holiday card

Holiday card featuring an original paper cut image by local artist Heidi West.

 Provided

The North Missoula Community Development Corp (NMCDC), Parks and Recreation, and Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) urge residents to give the gift of play this holiday season with a donation to Project Westside Park.

Donations will help build two new engaging, inclusive playgrounds at Westside Park, which provides the primary green space and playground for the Northside/Westside Neighborhoods and Lowell Elementary School.

Donors will receive a holiday card featuring an original paper cut image by local artist Heidi West, and donations can be made in honor of a friend or loved one. Donations of $100 or more will be entered in a drawing to win the original holiday card artwork. Visit projectwestsidepark.com by Dec. 15, to make a donation and learn more about the project.

The City, MCPS, the Sunderland Foundation and several other generous community donors have raised about $730,000 of the $1.5 million needed to complete the proposed preschool and school-aged playgrounds. Construction on Phase 1 of the project, which includes the preschool playground, a portable toilet enclosure, hand wash and changing station and a picnic shade shelter, started this fall. Westside Park's existing playground was built in 1998 and has exceeded its life expectancy of 20 years; playground safety inspectors have recommended its replacement.

The Northside/Westside is one of Missoula's most underserved neighborhoods for parks and open space. The completed project will serve all ages with added features like a multi-use sports court, an active recreation turf area, trees and furnishings, and additional park infrastructure like paths and sidewalks. The project's total cost, including the park improvements, is approximately $2.2 million.

For more information about the project, visit projectwestsidepark.com. To learn more about the park design and construction, contact Nathan McLeod, Parks & Trails Design/Development Specialist at 552-6261 or mcleodn@ci.missoula.mt.us.

