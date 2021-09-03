No charges filed — yet — following lockdown of Hellgate High School

No charges have been filed as of Friday following the threat of a firearm on campus that prompted a 90-minute lockdown of Hellgate High School on Thursday.

The three juveniles involved and their parents provided statements to law enforcement, according to a news release from the Missoula Police Department. No names have been released for the juveniles involved in the incident.

The juveniles, who have not been identified, were released to their parents the day of the incident after providing statements.

"Pending review of the case, the city and or county attorney's offices may proceed with charging," the release said.

Hellgate High School locked down on the third day of school after a student approached an administrator and reported that classmates said they had a gun and intended to use it in the lunch room, according to a followup email to Hellgate parents sent by principal Judson Miller.

No firearms were found during the investigation.

"A threat of violence towards a school has a widespread impact," the police news release said.

Miller described the incident as "traumatizing" in his email to parents.