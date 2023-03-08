A lawsuit filed by a Montana State University student against some university administrators has been dismissed after both parties agreed to settle.

Student Daria Danley filed the suit in U.S. District Court in January, claiming she was barred from participating in a sorority’s activities because she questioned its use of preferred pronouns when referring to members after a no-contact order was issued against her.

Montana’s Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian, MSU President Waded Cruzado and Kyleen Breslin, director of MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity, were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

To settle, the defendants agreed to dissolve the no-contact order issued against Danley. In return, Danley agreed to vacate the evidentiary hearing scheduled in April and dismiss the suit with prejudice, meaning the matter has been dismissed permanently and cannot be filed in court.

Danley’s unopposed motion to vacate the hearing and have the suit dismissed was granted on March 6 by U.S. District Judge Sam E. Haddon.

Bozeman-based attorney Matthew G. Monforton represented Danley in the suit.

Danley started her college career at MSU in fall 2020 and began the process to join the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. When another student made remarks to Danley that made her uncomfortable, she reported them to the chapter’s leadership, according to the original filing.

She also reportedly challenged the group’s use of preferred pronouns when identifying themselves. In September 2021, the chapter leadership told Danley that her remarks could be defined as hate speech. Shortly thereafter, she was dismissed from the chapter and MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity informed her the a no-contact order had been issued against her and the other student who allegedly made unwanted advances toward her.

Danley was evicted from the sorority house in Bozeman as a result of the no-contact order.

Eventually, Breslin signed an administrative complaint against Danley, which would have been dismissed if she agreed to undergo “sensitivity training.” The complaint against Danley was later dismissed, but the no-contact order remained in place.

In spring 2022, the Alpha Gamma Delta chapter at MSU dissolved.