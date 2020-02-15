No debate: Loyola speech and debate run was one for the ages

She can’t say why, but Julia Jones recalls other teams bringing Garfield mascots to speech meets in her time.
These days Jones is a territory sales representative for Republic Services in Billings. In the early 1980s, as Julia Zachariasen, she was on the ground floor of the most remarkable juggernaut in Montana high school history — a 36-year run as the top Class B speech and debate team in Montana.
And Loyola Sacred Heart didn’t do Garfield.
“We would never have a Garfield cat,” Jones said last week. “We were too cool to have mascots. We didn’t need them. We had Sterg.”
Maybe it takes the end of Loyola’s 36-year streak of state championships to appreciate the guts of it.
Its architect, Matt Stergios, no longer coaches the team from the small Catholic school in the heart of Missoula. Now 63 and retired, he wrote and received scores of social media posts from across Montana and the nation following the team’s second-place finish behind Great Falls Central at state two weekends ago.
Without fail, the messages were classy and respectful, the way Stergios insisted his teams be even as they eviscerated the competition.
“I went to college at St. John’s University in Minnesota and the football coach there was John Gagliardi, who’s a legend,” Stergios said. “I wasn’t a football player but I watched him coach, and what I noticed was those guys would come out of the gym and there was no showboating. They were all just dialed in and focused. It was just go out and play good football.
“I said I want to have a team like that, where you expect the same standards of behavior and decorum. Never give an opponent a reason to dislike you.”
So it was, from the time he returned to his high school alma mater in 1981 and resurrected the Loyola speech team. The Streak began in 1984 and made a millennium worth of memories for those along for the ride.
When he reflects on it, Stergios is forever back on the bus delivering pre-tournament remarks to the team, which was sometimes made up a third of the Loyola student body.
“They’re all dressed impeccably, looking at me, listening to me, and I’m looking at them and thinking, ‘These kids are astounding. Who am I to be able to coach them and to coach this juggernaut?’”
***
For years the consensus belief in Montana was that Loyola was working on the longest state championship streak in the nation. It wasn’t.
Wheeling Park High School has won 40 consecutive state speech and debate championships in West Virginia, and will be going for its 41st in March.
Stergios got a call three years ago from Wheeling Park to set the record straight.
“When I heard that, I’m just like, 'More power to you,'” he said.
Among Montana schools, no team has come close to 36, in any sport or other extracurricular activities.
It’s a badge of “absolute pride,” Becky Winship Lutz (Loyola class of 1986) said.
“It’s like, man, this is incredible. It’s next to impossible for something like this to happen in sports. Sports dynasties last seven or eight years at most. But sports don’t help you in the ways speech does.”
Lutz was in on championships 1, 2 and 3. She kept track of her successors as the Streak grew, throughout her college years as a microbiology student at Montana State and career stops in Seattle and Butte. For the last couple of decades she has lived in the Dallas, Texas, area where she’s in quality assurance for a pharmaceutical company.
Lutz believes that without the background she received in expository speaking at Loyola, she never would have been able to testify before a Senate committee in the Texas Legislature in 2015. There was pressure to repeal laws dealing with black mold, an environmental health problem in humid, warm climes.
She remembers being the last speaker of “a long, long day.” When it was her turn to speak against the proposed rollbacks, she said the senators were exhausted and “watching with glazed looks.”
The 3 minutes she had to state her case coincided with the time limit she used to have in her high school expository speaking days.
“I thought, I’ve got to get through to these people and fast, and I immediately reverted to skills I learned in speech,” Lutz said. “In the end I had 16 people paying attention, sitting up and asking questions, all because of what he (Stergios) taught about how to present your case, how to observe your judges, how read your audience.”
The Senate panel shot down the repeal, and the mold regulations are still on the books in Texas.
***
To talk about 1984, Tom Stergios said, you’ve first got to talk about 1983. Before that, “we were terrible.”
“No money. We slept in church basements. We were just picking up the pieces from a program that had seen a lot of glory years but fallen on hard times.”
Stergios, state extemporaneous speaking champion as a senior in ’85, was 10 years younger than his coach and brother.
“I just remember we stank, and Matt turned it around,” Tom Stergios said. “He recruited the homecoming queen (Denise Tripp) and a lot of things changed. He’s a great teacher and coach. Even though we were terrible, it was still pretty fun.”
It got more entertaining when Loyola climbed out of the depths to finish second at the A-B-C speech meet in ‘83.
“I do remember the first two championships, but honestly I think I was more excited to get second place,” Stergios said. “We’d gone from nothing to second place in state and we looked around, took a look at all the underclassmen, and said, ‘We’re going to win it next year.’”
Tom Stergios helped his brother and Loyola to its first two titles of the Streak. Son Alex, a senior this year, was part of the last two.
He graduated from the University of Santa Clara and entered a consulting career that eventually landed him back in Missoula as co-founder of the burgeoning Advanced Technology Group, or ATG. Stergios has more than 200 employees under him and says the skills he learned on the speech team, things like the ability to organize and articulate his thoughts quickly, have been invaluable in his business life.
Among his teammates at Loyola in those early championship years was Katie Maloney DeSoto, an attorney in private practice until last June. She was appointed to the bench in U.S. District Court in Missoula to succeed retiring Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch.
***
Loyola won its 15th championship in a row while Jed Link was debating for the school.
Link graduated in 1998 and went to the University of Southern California on a debate scholarship. He and his partner at USC were top-ranked in the nation two years running in the National Parliamentary Debate Association, and Link was elected to represent the national debate team that traveled to Europe in 2003.
He served on Capitol Hill in the communications offices for the late U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns and Rep. Denny Rehberg before opening a communications and marketing business in Fort Collins, Colorado.
His high school debate experience “is not as much an appreciation of the results as it is an appreciation of the hard work that went into producing the results,” Link said.
There were years when Loyola teams doubled or even tripled the scores of their closest competitors. For much of the streak they spoke and debated on the same stages and in front of the same judges as Class A competitors. Many times Loyola outscored most of them as well.
The notion that the Missoula team could mail in its performances at state is dispelled by those who were there.
“Everybody’s talking about this huge run of years, of decades, but at a fundamental level every state championship required individuals to work hours upon hours,” Link said. “The amount of time that went into it for each person involved is hard to fathom.”
“It’s a ton of work, for the coaches especially who have all the kids to work with,” DeSoto said. “There’s just an immense amount of time and devotion they all put in over years. It was something to be part of that.”
***
Matt Stergios retired from his teaching job at Loyola last June. He officially retired from coaching in 2011, returning in 2013 for the 30th championship. He has continued to help out subsequent Loyola head coaches Nancy Wilson, Barrett Cook and son Paul since then.
Stergios was inducted into the Montana Forensic Educators Association Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2019, his wife joined him in the Hall.
Theresa Stergios’ name is engraved on the 1984 trophy alongside her husband’s — and just about every one since.
“Without Theresa it wouldn’t have happened,” Matt Stergios said flatly. “She’s been so supportive in every way. She’s driven vans thousands of miles to Great Falls, Bozeman, Kalispell and everywhere else. She’ll order food for the kids, make sure hotels are set up, set up our meets, just all kinds of logistical things.”
Losing the championship “was a moment that no one wanted to be part of,” said Paul Stergios, who took over as head coach two years ago. “I knew all year it was going to be one of those meets where you were going to have to wait and see the last half hour or hour of the tournament.”
Sarah and Paul Stergios competed for their parents at what some consider the pinnacle of Loyola’s supremacy. Sarah took state in impromptu speaking as a senior in 2005 after winning the state 3,200-meter run title in track the spring before. Paul followed with firsts in policy debate in 2006 and 2007. Both were also No. 2 runners on Class B champion cross-country teams as seniors.
Paul Stergios has been working “behind the scenes” with the debate team for several years. As head coach he pulled double duty for four full months, coaching speech events after school and debate after dinner.
“He worked his tail off, and I’m incredibly proud of him,” his father said.
The feeling is mutual.
Matt Stergios had built the Streak to six before Paul was born.
“There’s really only one person who understands what it means, and that’s him,” his son said.
“Matt is absolutely a hero. He just inspires you,” said Jones, who was on the front end of the Streak in 1984. “The pride he had in that first championship, you couldn’t imagine not doing it again.”
She hasn’t visited with her old coach for years, but Jones said she “spies” on him on Facebook.
“I think he just lives in your head,” Jones said. “Even now, as an adult, I hear his voice when I’m making choices.”