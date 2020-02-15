No debate: Loyola speech and debate run was one for the ages

“I just remember we stank, and Matt turned it around,” Tom Stergios said. “He recruited the homecoming queen (Denise Tripp) and a lot of things changed. He’s a great teacher and coach. Even though we were terrible, it was still pretty fun.”

It got more entertaining when Loyola climbed out of the depths to finish second at the A-B-C speech meet in ‘83.

“I do remember the first two championships, but honestly I think I was more excited to get second place,” Stergios said. “We’d gone from nothing to second place in state and we looked around, took a look at all the underclassmen, and said, ‘We’re going to win it next year.’”

Tom Stergios helped his brother and Loyola to its first two titles of the Streak. Son Alex, a senior this year, was part of the last two.

He graduated from the University of Santa Clara and entered a consulting career that eventually landed him back in Missoula as co-founder of the burgeoning Advanced Technology Group, or ATG. Stergios has more than 200 employees under him and says the skills he learned on the speech team, things like the ability to organize and articulate his thoughts quickly, have been invaluable in his business life.