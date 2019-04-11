A decision on the ownership of Sawmill Gulch Road was kicked down the lane until at least May 23, with the Missoula County Commission asking staff to work with the associated parties to find a solution to area residents’ concerns about congestion and safety.
The road is one route to trailheads into the popular Rattlesnake National Recreation Area. But about 10 residents who live up the private, narrow gravel roadway, which runs along the north side of a steep hillside and turns into a single-lane icy road during the winter, say it’s becoming dangerously crowded with the ever-increasing number of recreational users who get vehicles stuck in the snow, or park in pullouts.
In January, they petitioned the county to take ownership of the road. That would allow the county to impose and enforce parking regulations and restrictions, as well as speed limits. Commissioners have balked at the idea, saying they already own a plethora of roadways and can’t maintain all of them.
On Thursday, the commission directed county staff members from the attorney, public works and surveyor’s offices to work with the residents, the city of Missoula, and the U.S. Forest Service, which owns and manages the Rattlesnake recreation area. The federal agency also owns land adjacent to Sawmill Gulch Road, which means it owns up to the center line of the road.
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said the county attorney’s office has had lengthy discussions with the Missoula district ranger, and they will be part of whatever the solution is moving forward to lessen any negative impacts recreational users are having on residents.
“They’re a huge stakeholder in either the petition before us now or ultimately how the road is to be maintained and managed,” Strohmaier said. “Even if the status quo remains the same and it’s not made into a county road per se, that doesn’t eliminate the problem … It’s an extremely popular recreational site not just for Missoula County but throughout western Montana by virtue of being Forest Service lands.
“I think they (the Forest Service) get it and haven’t seen them as unwilling to come to the table and be a partner.”
Strohmaier said he wants all of the parties to come up with “an array of options” ranging from leaving the situation as it is, to possible county ownership.
“One of the options I would like to have examined in consultation with the city of Missoula, from the maintenance standpoint, is what it would look like to swap winter maintenance between the city and county; maybe the city take on maintenance responsibilities for the upper Rattlesnake with some place the county could switch with them,” Strohmaier said.
Commissioner Josh Slotnick added that any solution needs to address appropriate signage, parking, enforcement, grading and plowing, “irrespective of whether this becomes a county road or not.”
“Those are the problems that need to be solved,” Slotnick said.
The county took a grader to the road earlier this year, which cleared out some of the snow and greatly improved safety, according to residents who use the road. But the county has said that’s not a long-term solution.
Jim Costamagna, who lives in the Potomac area, was the only person to testify during the public hearing. He noted that since 1975, he and about 70 other residents in the Jordan Ranch subdivision have faced similar safety issues on seven miles of road that’s already owned by the county.
“… You will not maintain it because it doesn’t meet county standards,” Costamagna said. “I find it difficult that you’re addressing ways to adopt this as a county road, but not addressing a problem that’s been lingering for 40 years. Address that situation along with Sawmill Gulch Road.
“If you do this for Sawmill Gulch Road, there’s going to be a lot of residents asking for similar services for roads you own but will not maintain.”
In a letter to the commission, John Wolverton wrote that he’s skeptical about the concerns of the Sawmill Gulch residents.
“I have never seen the conflicts or speeding that they claim,” Wolverton wrote. “I wish to add that I do not support the county taking on any expenses related to maintaining or improving access to such a low density private landholder enclave, especially on steep terrain.”
The public hearing on Sawmill Gulch Road was continued until 2 p.m. May 23. County Attorney John Hart said he’s not sure they’ll have a solution to the situation at that time.