More than 10 tribes and first nations of Canada and the United States — including the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana — penned a letter last week to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier David Eby, urging them to protect traditional tribal territories from proposed mining in British Columbia.

Several open-pit coal mines operate northeast of Fernie, British Columbia near the Montana border. The mines annually produce about 27 million tons of metallurgical coal used in metal smelting. Toxic levels of selenium in mine waste piles leaches into runoff water that then flows into British Columbia's Elk and Fording rivers.

In their letter, tribal leaders allege that pollution from mining in B.C. “has already damaged the integrity of our transboundary ecosystems and threatens to cause irreparable harm.” They wrote that selenium has harmed fish and rivers. They also objected to the activities of other mines on the British Columbia with the potential for releasing toxic mining waste as well as a recent “catastrophic” dam breach.

The tribes, whose territory spans the boundary between the U.S. and Canada, wrote that as climate change brings more severe weather events, “this toxic waste will only become more difficult to manage and contain.”

Leaders also expressed the importance of transboundary rivers, saying they have “connected our people since long before the imposition of international borders.”

“Our communities have relied on these rivers from time immemorial — just as we must do for generations to come,” they wrote. “These waters are essential for our peoples’ survival and provide not only drinking water and critical foods, but also an opportunity for cultural and traditional practices, community, transportation and economic livelihood.”

Leaders cited the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909, saying Canada and British Columbia have “legal and ethical” obligations to protect the transboundary waters. The letter states that per the treaty, Canada agreed that waters flowing across the U.S.-Canada border “shall not be polluted on either side to the injury of health or property on the other.”

Specifically, tribal leaders requested that the governments of Canada and British Columbia to support a Joint Reference to the International Joint Commission addressing mining pollution in the waterways, support the creation of international Watershed Boards in each region along the U.S.-Canada border with tribal representation, institute a moratorium on mining permitting until there is a formal consultation process with tribes in place, prohibit mine waste dams upstream from communities, expedite efforts to ensure mining laws comply with United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, address concerns regarding noncompliance of mining regulations and establish a fund to support reclamation of mines.

“Canada and British Columbia can no longer stand in the way of the Indigenous-led call for an international response to the past damage and increasing threats posed by British Columbia mines,” the letter concludes.

Last month, Canada and the U.S. jointly committed “to protect fragile ecosystems” in Canada-U.S. transboundary waters.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald said that while the statement was “encouraging,” he added that “a vague commitment to ‘work together’ is not enough.”

“It is time for Canada to fulfill their promise and end the poisoning of our natural resources,” McDonald said in a statement. “Canada has kicked the can for far too long. There is absolutely no excuse for further delay.”