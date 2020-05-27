No Fourth at Fort Missoula this year

But the annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is a different story. It requires months of preparation.

“We start booking bands and things in January," Lautzenheiser said. "We had one act booked, and we were working on the others, but we kind of held up on that after things started in March because we just didn’t know what was going to happen.”

The Independence Day celebration, which would have fallen on a Saturday this year, entails half a dozen food trucks, three or four bands, a large tent borrowed from 4-H at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, and several partner groups who show up with their own programs to mark the patriotic day. Visitors come from Missoula and surrounding counties, and some even from out of state.

“So it’s got a lot of moving parts,” Lautzenheiser said. “I know there were folks who were frustrated that we called it so early, but we waited as long as we could to make a decision on it.”

The historical museum issued a statement thanking the community for its support and “working together to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Just like in 1918,when the flu ravaged our world, nation and state, these tough decisions are what we each need to do to protect those we hold dear and our communities,” it said.

The museum will be open Sundays at noon and other days at 10 a.m. On Monday through Saturday, the first two hours from 10 a.m. to noon will be reserved for vulnerable populations.

