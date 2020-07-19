No illusion: Made-In-Missoula magician back from Hollywood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The magic is back in Missoula.

It’s in the singular, frenetic form of Evan Disney, who gave it life in the halls of Loyola Sacred Heart in the 1990s, groomed it at the Sizzlers, bowling alleys and street markets of Missoula and honed it for the past five years in that little ol’ epicenter of entertainment, Los Angeles.

Disney pulled into town on July 6 with two of his kids and photographer Terecita Baker, his business partner and the fiancé he met early on in southern California. He’s back to support his parents Don and Kathy Disney through Don’s upcoming surgery. And he’s back, he said, to turn what he’s learned about eliciting positive unexpected responses (Disney calls them PURs) in a city and state that can use all it can get right now.

“Kill ‘em with kindness is what I’m saying with PURs,” Disney said last week. “Unexpected response is the key. It’s the key to magic. It’s the key to life.”

Disney didn’t come home rich, though he could have if he so chose.