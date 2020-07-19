No illusion: Made-In-Missoula magician back from Hollywood

The magic is back in Missoula.
It’s in the singular, frenetic form of Evan Disney, who gave it life in the halls of Loyola Sacred Heart in the 1990s, groomed it at the Sizzlers, bowling alleys and street markets of Missoula and honed it for the past five years in that little ol’ epicenter of entertainment, Los Angeles.
Disney pulled into town on July 6 with two of his kids and photographer Terecita Baker, his business partner and the fiancé he met early on in southern California. He’s back to support his parents Don and Kathy Disney through Don’s upcoming surgery. And he’s back, he said, to turn what he’s learned about eliciting positive unexpected responses (Disney calls them PURs) in a city and state that can use all it can get right now.
“Kill ‘em with kindness is what I’m saying with PURs,” Disney said last week. “Unexpected response is the key. It’s the key to magic. It’s the key to life.”
Disney didn’t come home rich, though he could have if he so chose.
“I asked him the other day, ‘Don’t you want to get to where David Copperfield and Siegfried and Roy got and make a million dollars?’“ veteran Hollywood promoter and philanthropist David Mirisch said from his home in Superior. “He said, ‘No, I don’t want to do those big shows in Vegas. I want to entertain and teach people here what I’ve learned and to give back to my own community.’”
“I was very surprised,” Mirisch said. “Most guys in Hollywood would definitely say they want to make the million dollars.”
It was Mirisch who turned Disney’s head south, literally, in the fall of 2014. Nearing 80 years old at the time, Mirisch was moving back to California after spending a few years of “retirement” in western Montana. (He returned to the Treasure State and settled in Mineral County, a year ago.)
The former president of the international promotional firm David Mirisch Enterprises, Mirisch and his company have produced more than 2,500 celebrity events in the past four decades, according to his bio online. He’s rubbed shoulders and played golf and tennis with so many of Hollywood’s rich and famous they might not have gotten that way if he hadn’t done so.
The title of Mirisch’s recent autobiography gives a clue. It’s called” The Man With The Gold Rolodex: PR To the Stars.”
And that man loves Evan Disney’s story.
“It’s a story of a guy that lived in Missoula, Montana, and I brought him to Hollywood because I felt he was probably the best magician that I’d heard about in the state of Montana,” Mirisch said. “He did probably 10 charity events up here and donated his time for every one of those events.
“I said, ‘Evan, do you want to be the best magician in the state of Montana or make a name in Hollywood?’ He said, ‘Let’s go.’”
Disney entered what Mirisch warned was a“lion’s den” in March 2015. Mirisch introduced him to a working magician/illusionist Brandon Scott, who was impressed enough to become Disney’s sponsor for membership in the Magic Castle, the Academy of Magical Art’s mysterious Hollywood clubhouse.
Soon he was performing at the Comedy Store and Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. He landed a five-second spot on season 15 of America’s Got Talent. But even with all the sudden success, Mirisch said, Disney “realized his true passion was using his magic for philanthropy.”
He was the “official magician” for the World Special Olympics in 2015 and has been official magician for the United Cerebral Palsy San Diego since 2016. In 2017 Disney and Baker formed a magic show for schools to help curb bullying. They call it W.H.A.M. (Words Have Amazing Magic), and it’s part of what Disney is bringing home to Missoula.
Disney’s is also a story forged in pain. He joined the Navy after high school and four weeks into electrical technician school in Chicago was on the passenger (wrong) side of a car that was T-boned. The neck and lower back injuries he suffered effectively ended his military career and linger to this day.
Back home the first time in 1997, Disney groomed his natural aptitude for magic on the local entertainment circuit while working a series of jobs. He went through two divorces, fathered five children and endured multiple bouts of homelessness. Better him than someone else, he told a friend, because he knew he could handle it.
His secret?
“Smile,” Disney said. “That’s my thing. That’s what it’s always been, even before my magic.”
His first flash of fame came in fourth grade at Franklin School, when he penned a short poem that appeared in Lynn Schwanke’s Bulletin Board in the Missoulian.
Hold fast to dreams
for when they go
You won’t feel good
And that I know.
He can’t remember writing the poem, Disney said, but he’s always been a believer in the power of dreams. He calls his next chapter “#Evanlution; A Disney, A Magician, A Dream Evolved!”
“Let’s mix it up and see what a little magic can do," he said. "You’re not going to find me doing magic at a restaurant so much. You’re most likely going to find me in the schools or you’re going to find me in a club or on a stage.”
Evanlution has two components: W.H.A.M., geared for schools, and an adult magic/comedy show that he said “tells my story of what I had to do to modify from being a magician in Missoula, Montana, and being noticed to what my magic had to be in L.A. to get noticed. It’s a fun story. It’s not family-oriented but it’s a good story for the adults.”
“So now I can do anything,” Disney said. “Yeah, I’m a singer, and I dig karaoke, and, yes, I’m a magician at Magic Castle. But what I really am is an individual who wants to help humanity unlock their own magic to make their lives a little more magical.
“That isn’t presto-chango, rabbits out of a hat. That’s attitude and real-life things that you can use that’ll make your life it a little easier. I know because I did it.”
