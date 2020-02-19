No injuries after bus carrying University of Montana staff, students is T-boned

SPOKANE, Wash. — No University of Montana employees or students were hurt after a charter bus they were riding in Spokane was T-boned by another vehicle early Wednesday morning while travelling for a student recruitment trip.

The bus passengers, who were all unharmed in the crash, included President Seth Bodnar, enrollment and marketing vice president Cathy Cole, spokesperson Paula Short, and a handful of deans, faculty, administrators and current students, as well as a Missoulian reporter covering the trip.

Bodnar, who was first off the bus to check on the driver who crashed into the bus, said the driver was out of the car, walking around and appeared to be unharmed as well.

The UM staffers continued the planned trip uninterrupted, which included meeting with high school counselors and prospective students from the Spokane, Washington, and Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, areas throughout the day. The trip is part of UM’s recruitment and outreach effort and follows a recent tour of several cities in Montana.

The crash occurred a few blocks from the downtown Spokane hotel where the UM officials were hosting the recruitment event, and passengers were able to walk the rest of the way. A new bus and driver would be bringing them back to Missoula following the day-long trip, Short said.

