Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday night in East Missoula.
No one living at the house nor any firefighters were injured in the blaze off the 400 block of Montana Avenue, according to East Missoula Fire Chief Justin Shaffer.
The homeowner was in the house when the structure caught fire, apparently sparked in the back of the home, Shaffer said. While the structure's back side was torched by the time fire crews doused the flames, the only interior damage throughout the home appeared to be caused by smoke, he said.
Down the street, Amanda Castonguay said she was in the yard when fire trucks started rolling by and looked up to see the black column rising down the block.
Along with the homeowner, four children also live at the home, Shaffer said.
"I'm just glad everyone's out," Castonguay said.
Crews were paged to the blaze at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. East Missoula Rural Fire, Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Missoula Emergency Services were all on scene to assist East Missoula Fire.