No injuries in Lolo RV fire

No one was injured in a fire that fully engulfed a recreational vehicle Monday morning in Lolo, according to the Missoula Rural Fire District.

Battalion Chief Blaine Cowan said in a press release Monday morning that crews had been dispatched to Lewis and Clark Drive at 7:10 a.m. and arrived to find a fifth-wheel camper burning next to two other campers.

The only occupant from the burning RV was was outside and uninjured, Cowan said. Crews were able to knock the blaze down before it reached any other structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cowan said. No firefighters were injured in the response.

